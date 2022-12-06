ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken officials praise acquisition of Union Dry Dock for contiguous waterfront park

Hoboken officials are praising the acquisition of Union Dry Dock today, coveted property in the 2nd Ward that will be a critical part of a contiguous waterfront park. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken. This is truly a historic day for our residents, and I’m beyond thrilled that the entirety of our waterfront is now in our control and that we can once and for all plan for public open space and connect our treasured waterfront,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City commits to building one-acre perimeter park around City Hall

Jersey City has committed to building a one-acre perimeter park around City Hall, with the council expected to vote on a request for proposals next week. Additionally, inside City Hall, the design process is moving forward to build out the unoccupied fourth-floor space to add employee offices and conference rooms occupied by the newly created Department of Infrastructure.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus

A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HUD awards North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their ROSS program

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Program (ROSS) program this week. The funding will be used to maintain service coordinators, who assess the needs of residents, officials said this morning. “This is a tremendous...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

UPDATED: HCPO and North Bergen police investigating fatal crash that killed pedestrian

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian. “Please avoid the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street in North Bergen as investigators respond to a crash in which a pedestrian was fatally struck,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted at 12:36 p.m.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Three men from Bayonne charged with beating 17-year-old unconscious

Three men from Bayonne has been charged with beating a 17-year-old male unconscious back in October near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, police said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, all of Bayonne, were each charged with aggravated assault, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Wainstein makes third consecutive challenge to Sacco official in North Bergen

Larry Wainstein has made his third consecutive challenge to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco official, announcing his plans to run again at a holiday party last week. “Our current administration has been in power for nearly four decades. Whatever could have been done by now, should have been done by now. It is time for new energy, new ideas, and new leadership,” Wainstein said in a statement.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’

Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ

