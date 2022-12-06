Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken officials praise acquisition of Union Dry Dock for contiguous waterfront park
Hoboken officials are praising the acquisition of Union Dry Dock today, coveted property in the 2nd Ward that will be a critical part of a contiguous waterfront park. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken. This is truly a historic day for our residents, and I’m beyond thrilled that the entirety of our waterfront is now in our control and that we can once and for all plan for public open space and connect our treasured waterfront,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City commits to building one-acre perimeter park around City Hall
Jersey City has committed to building a one-acre perimeter park around City Hall, with the council expected to vote on a request for proposals next week. Additionally, inside City Hall, the design process is moving forward to build out the unoccupied fourth-floor space to add employee offices and conference rooms occupied by the newly created Department of Infrastructure.
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Rank the Restaurants’ in Jersey City provides overview on ranked-choice voting
A “Rank the Restaurants” event in Jersey City hosted by Voter Choice NJ, New Jersey Appleseed, and Ward E Councilman James Solomon provided an overview on how ranked-choice voting would work yesterday. “Ranked-Choice Voting has been shown to increase access to elected office. More People of Color and...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken City Council approves $10k contract for former judge to review rent control law
The Hoboken City Council approved a $10,000 contract for a lawyer and former judge to review their rent control ordinance to resolve discrepancies that have arisen. Controversy erupted over a $10,000 contract for attorney and former Hudson County Superior Court Judge Barry Sarkisian to serve as rent control counsel for the city.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Asst. Corporation Counsel John Allen leaving City Hall, Assembly run appears likely
Hoboken Assistant Corporation Counsel John Allen, a staple of Mayor Ravi Bhalla’s administration since he took office in 2018, will be leaving his post at the end of the year, making a run for state Assembly appear more likely than ever. “It’s a bittersweet day for Hoboken as John...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus
A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
hudsoncountyview.com
HCPO seeking public’s help to identify vehicle involved in Jersey City Heights hit-and-run
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in a Jersey City Heights hit-and-run last night that left a 36-year-old pedestrian badly injured. At approximately 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck at the...
hudsoncountyview.com
HUD awards North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their ROSS program
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Program (ROSS) program this week. The funding will be used to maintain service coordinators, who assess the needs of residents, officials said this morning. “This is a tremendous...
hudsoncountyview.com
Officials gather at Jersey City City Hall to remember Dec. 10, 2019 shooting victims
A ceremony was held at Jersey City Hall last night to commemorate the third anniversary of the December 10, 2019 shootings at a Kosher deli in Greenville that claimed the lives of four innocent people. “Prior to December 2019, we invested millions of dollars in active shooting training. Unfortunately, this...
hudsoncountyview.com
Authorities investigating Jersey City Heights hit-and-run that badly injured pedestrian
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a Heights hit-and-run that badly injured a pedestrian last night. At approximately 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck at the Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue intersection, County...
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: HCPO and North Bergen police investigating fatal crash that killed pedestrian
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian. “Please avoid the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street in North Bergen as investigators respond to a crash in which a pedestrian was fatally struck,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted at 12:36 p.m.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Three men from Bayonne charged with beating 17-year-old unconscious
Three men from Bayonne has been charged with beating a 17-year-old male unconscious back in October near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, police said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, all of Bayonne, were each charged with aggravated assault, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
hudsoncountyview.com
Wainstein makes third consecutive challenge to Sacco official in North Bergen
Larry Wainstein has made his third consecutive challenge to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco official, announcing his plans to run again at a holiday party last week. “Our current administration has been in power for nearly four decades. Whatever could have been done by now, should have been done by now. It is time for new energy, new ideas, and new leadership,” Wainstein said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’
Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
