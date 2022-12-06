Yankees bring back Tommy Kahnle in MLB free agency

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees got some bullpen help on Tuesday, bringing back right-hander Tommy Kahnle on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, The Post confirmed.

It will be Kahnle’s third stint with the Yankee organization. He was drafted by the team in 2010 and came back in a trade from the White Sox in 2017.

The 33-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and came back last season, signing with the Dodgers.

He returned in May and pitched in four games before being sidelined with right forearm inflammation.

Kahnle was excellent down the stretch.

In nine September games, Kahnle gave up just one run on two hits and a walk, with nine strikeouts over 8 ⅔ innings.

The Yankees are bringing back right-hander Tommy Kahnle on a two-year contract. AP

Kahnle then had two scoreless appearances in the NLDS against San Diego before he allowed three runs in a season-ending Game 4 loss.

Kahnle also dealt with shoulder tendinitis in 2018, but was solid in 2019 before the elbow tear in 2020.

The Yankees have Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino in the back end of the bullpen. Mike King is expected back from elbow surgery and Ron Marinaccio will be healthy after dealing with shin issues, but Scott Effross will be out after elbow surgery and Chad Green, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman are all free agents.

The Yankees also signed Junior Fernandez to a deal.