Corpus Christi, TX

CCISD: Viral allegations against Garcia Elem. employee declared to be false

By KRIS Newsroom
 3 days ago
KRIS 6 News wants those of you who have contacted us to know we hear your pleas for answers and will work to find out what we can regarding the allegations against a Garcia Elementary employee.

We also want you to know – we feel it's irresponsible of us to report details of allegations until we have all the appropriate information.

KRIS 6 News asked Corpus Christi Independent School District to clarify what led them to the conclusion that the allegations were false, and the district says it will not release more than the statement it put on social media on Sunday.

KRIS 6 News also spoke with a parent who made the allegations in a TikTok video, and rest assured, we are digging for answers, but we will only report what we know to be accurate, and that may take some time.

For more information on the allegations against the Garcia Elementary employee, visit their Facebook page to see the statement CCISD released.

Comments / 6

Hollis Suzzanne Smyer
3d ago

I agree totally. this social media blitz of viral slander displaying guilty until proven innocent saddens me. that sweet little girl is helpless. Being autistic, depending upon her level and status, she possibly cannot adequately explain what happened in her own words. there are other reports regarding her in the system but it was pertaining to her parent dragging her through the school harshly by either her collar or her hair depending on the resource being read... I hope that sweet child gets the resources and protection she needs to thrive with her challenges. I also hope this scenario is investigated and dealt with

Reply(2)
4
3d ago

Sure hope a thorough investigation is done before a persons life is ruined over perhaps some BS report.

Reply
4
 

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

