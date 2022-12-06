Read full article on original website
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in South Carolina
A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers.
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
Here's how South Carolina energy leaders manage security threats
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After reports of shots fired near the Wateree Hydro Station Wednesday night, security has been at the top of everyone's mind. This follows a recent attack on a North Carolina substation that left thousands without power for days. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,...
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
FBI joins South Carolina probe of possible sabotage at electric plant
The FBI is on the probe into shots fired near a South Carolina power plant unleashed just as power was restored for Moore County, North Carolina customers.
Nearly 1,200 jobs coming to Florence County as Japanese company announces $810M EV battery plant investment
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 1,200 new jobs are coming to Florence County as part of a Japanese manufacturer’s $810 million investment in electric-vehicle-battery technology, state officials said. Envision AESC will build the 1.5-million-square-foot state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory to support the company’s multiyear partnership with the BMW...
South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
Bethune bridge renamed after a former town judge, county magistrate
BETHUNE, S.C. — Driving into Bethune down Highway 1, drivers have seen many changes as the bridge has undergone repairs for years. Now, the bridge has a new name to honor lifelong resident Ted Davis. "This whole thing was totally unexpected, and I was shocked," Ted Davis said. Family...
Stimulus payments of more than $2,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents
Stimulus payments of more than $2,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already tired of the cost of living crisis and financial crisis, so this new announcement will bring some relief who are facing difficulties in surviving this rising inflation.
Millions in South Carolina To Get $800 Payment This Month
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Here's some good news for the holiday season that will likely help you cover some expenses. If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, Governor McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Possible shots fired near Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is investigating after a report of shots fired near an electricity plant in South Carolina. Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. The station is located in...
FBI investigates after shots fired near South Carolina Duke Energy plant
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired near a Duke Energy plant in South Carolina.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fiber Industries to lay off 250 workers in Darlington County in January
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing plant in Darlington County will lay off 250 employees in January 2023, according to documents obtained by News13. The Fiber Industries location in Darlington County issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice, documents show. “On January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected by […]
Sheriff says shooting near hydro plant is likely not a threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting close to a power plan in Kershaw County has residents of the area worried. According to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, a call was made Wednesday afternoon from near the Duke Energy hydro station in Ridgeway. He says workers saw a group of men speeding down Tail Race road and heard gun shots.
Kershaw County Sheriff: No evidence recent gunfire was attack on hydro station
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — As authorities in Kershaw County continue to investigate recent gunfire near the Wateree hydro station, the sheriff says it doesn't appear to be an "attack" of any sort. Sheriff Lee Boan shared an update on Thursday regarding gunfire that occurred in the vicinity of the...
Why are flags in North Carolina at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
