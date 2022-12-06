Jan. 6 Committee Will Make Criminal Referrals to DOJ

The House Jan. 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as a result of their investigation into the Jan. 6 , 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters on Tuesday that the committee will make criminal referrals, but did not specify names or criteria surrounding the referrals.

“We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” said, replying “yes” to whether referrals will be made to the Justice Department. He added that perjury from witnesses was “part of the discussion.”



The future of the committee is in limbo following the loss of Democratic control of the House in the November midterms, although members have indicated that a final report will be released before the end of the year.