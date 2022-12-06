Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend and Hung co-star Thomas Jane files lawsuit over mostly unpaid $150,000 loan after her death in a car crash
Thomas Jane, who dated Anne Heche briefly beginning back in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against her estate over an unpaid loan, according to People. The 53-year-old actor alleges the deceased actress borrowed $157,000 from him prior to her death. The lawsuit claims that Heche agreed to pay back the...
Washington Examiner
Megha Thakur dead: TikTok star's cause of death unknown after 21-year-old died 'unexpectedly'
Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur died suddenly last week, her parents revealed. Thakur, 21, had over 1 million followers spread across her TikTok and Instagram accounts at the time of her death. Her parents announced her death in an Instagram post on the star's account on Tuesday, saying she died "suddenly and unexpectedly."
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. A cause of death...
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
Anne Heche's Estate SUED For $2 Million By Woman Who Says Her Turtle Was Almost Killed In Deadly Crash
Anne Heche's estate is being sued over the fiery car wreck that resulted in injuries leading to the actress' death. Three months after Heche's sudden passing, the woman whose home she crashed into has filed a lawsuit against the movie star's estate, claiming she and her pets — including a tortoise — have nowhere to live after the fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the newly filed lawsuit, Lynne Mishele made it clear — she's still traumatized by the car crash that ended with the actress' vehicle and Lynne's home engulfed in flames.She said she's triggered by loud noises and scared...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
tatler.com
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
The eerie footage was all captured by security cameras.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Slain Texas girl Athena Strand’s sister cries in heartbreaking video
The grieving mother of Athena Strand — the 7-year-old Texas girl allegedly killed by a FedEx driver – shared a poignant video of her other younger daughter crying because she missed her “sissy” while she was visiting her dad. Maitlyn Presley Gandy, 26, posted the short clip on Facebook this week of Rye sobbing for her sis on Nov. 27, when Athena was away. “I kept telling her, ‘it’s okay, we will see sissy soon.’ not knowing how twisted our lives would become,” Gandy wrote. “I took it because she does this anytime she thinks sissy is going somewhere without her. She cried...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Notorious waterfall claims another victim after tourist swinging off a rope vanishes underwater after coming up for a single breath
A popular waterfall in Queensland has been the site of another fatal tragedy after an international student drowned. Abin Philip, 24, was spending his final days in Australia travelling the state's picturesque Sunshine Coast when he visited Gardners Falls on Monday with friends. The international student, who had just finished...
Comments / 2