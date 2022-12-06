ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle

Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. A cause of death...
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season

Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Estate SUED For $2 Million By Woman Who Says Her Turtle Was Almost Killed In Deadly Crash

Anne Heche's estate is being sued over the fiery car wreck that resulted in injuries leading to the actress' death. Three months after Heche's sudden passing, the woman whose home she crashed into has filed a lawsuit against the movie star's estate, claiming she and her pets — including a tortoise — have nowhere to live after the fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the newly filed lawsuit, Lynne Mishele made it clear — she's still traumatized by the car crash that ended with the actress' vehicle and Lynne's home engulfed in flames.She said she's triggered by loud noises and scared...
tatler.com

Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Looper

NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production

Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
New York Post

Slain Texas girl Athena Strand’s sister cries in heartbreaking video

The grieving mother of Athena Strand — the 7-year-old Texas girl allegedly killed by a FedEx driver – shared a poignant video of her other younger daughter crying because she missed her “sissy” while she was visiting her dad. Maitlyn Presley Gandy, 26, posted the short clip on Facebook this week of Rye sobbing for her sis on Nov. 27, when Athena was away. “I kept telling her, ‘it’s okay, we will see sissy soon.’ not knowing how twisted our lives would become,” Gandy wrote. “I took it because she does this anytime she thinks sissy is going somewhere without her. She cried...
