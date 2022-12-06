ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump Pac reportedly paid legal bills of Mar-a-Lago witnesses

By Richard Luscombe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Srm78_0jZFJkTD00
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022. Patel who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials appeared before a federal grand jury Thursday, Nov. 3, after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter. Patel appeared after the Justice Department agreed to grant him immunity from prosecution for his testimony and after a federal judge in Washington entered a sealed order to that effect. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) Photograph: José Luis Villegas/AP

A report published by the Washington Post claims that money from Donald Trump’s political action committee paid the legal bills of some witnesses involved in the US justice department’s criminal inquiry into the former president’s improper handling of classified documents .

They include former Trump adviser Kash Patel, who was granted immunity last month for his grand jury testimony, the newspaper says, citing anonymous sources said to be familiar with the matter.

Another is valet Walt Nauda, who told FBI agents that he had moved boxes at Trump’s direction around his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while the government was trying to retrieve documents and records that should have been preserved in Washington DC, according to the Post.

The payment of witnesses’ legal fees by a political group whose purse strings Trump controls, while not illegal, raises ethical concerns and poses a conflict, the Post says.

It quotes former federal prosecutor Jim Walden, who questioned if the payments to witnesses’ lawyers by the Trump fund influenced their testimony or level of cooperation.

“It looks like the Trump political action committee is either paying for the silence of these witnesses, for them to take the Fifth [amendment] or for favorable testimony,” he said, referring to the constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

“These circumstances should look very suspicious to the justice department, and there’s a judicial mechanism for them to get court oversight if there’s a conflict.”

Federal investigators are already looking into Trump Save America Pac , and in September subpoenaed two of the former president’s advisers, senior aide Stephen Miller and ex-director of White House political affairs Brian Jack, over fundraising for efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat.

The Guardian has reported previously how Trump retained documents bearing classification markings, along with communications from after his presidency, at his Florida resort following his departure from the White House in January 2021.

FBI agents raided Trump’s private members’ club in August and uncovered thousands of documents, including hundreds marked classified, that his legal team insisted had already been returned to government archives. Nauda, the valet, told FBI investigators that Trump directed him to move boxes of documents around the property.

The justice department’s criminal investigation is looking into whether Trump mishandled national security information, including whether he destroyed documents.

Patel, who has already appeared before a grand jury in the case, is a key witness for his knowledge of the final days of the Trump administration and whether the ousted president, as he has insisted, moved to declassify documents he took with him to Florida.

A judge granted immunity to Patel, who served in several lower level positions in the Trump government, last month, ruling that the offer was the only way to guarantee his testimony. The Post report appears to cast doubt on the authenticity of that evidence.

The report says Patel and Nauta are represented by Washington DC attorneys Brand Woodward Law, which according to its website has experience in “white collar defense” and “government and congressional investigations”.

Public records show Trump’s Pac paid more than $120,000 to the firm. Stan Brand, the firm’s leading lawyer, told the Post there was “nothing improper” about the payments.

“There’s no bar against third parties paying for legal fees as long as it’s disclosed to the client. The ethical obligation of the lawyer is to the client,” Brand said.

“This is a tempest in a teapot and another cheap shot at these people because of who they work for.”

The justice department investigation has ramped up in recent weeks, with attorney general Merrick Garland appointing an independent special counsel last month to oversee its pace and direction. Veteran prosecutor and former justice department official Jack Smith will also supervise a parallel inquiry into Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

The former president suffered a significant blow last week in his attempt to delay the documents inquiry when a federal appeals court removed a special master previously appointed to review the seized papers.

It paved the way for the justice department to regain access to the entirety of the materials for use in the criminal investigation.

Comments / 231

Karen Vierling
3d ago

Yet, he can't pay his several lawyers what he owes them but can afford to protect his criminal dubious friends from testifying against him 🤔 😉 😏 Typically, Trumps way of doing things with his closest friends in the closest !!

Reply(15)
130
Roger Longenbach
3d ago

These PACs and SuperPACs though supposedly allowed do absolutely nothing to support fairness to we citizens and the Constitution. It is not only DT but other Republicans and Democrats as well that benefit under the table with no or minimal oversight. When will Congress address this horrifying issue? Probably never. I will admit as i get older i am getting more and more cynical when it comes to current events.

Reply(3)
23
SenJohnBlutarsky
3d ago

Bribery? Conflict of Interest? This is what PACs do now? Pay off witnesses of an investigation of a FAILED Coup CULT Leader?!

Reply
33
Related
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
shefinds

Trump Org. Accountant Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He Lost $900M In 2 Years

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. We’ve already heard that Trump’s third bid for the presidency isn’t getting off to the best start, as he is losing so much support from the people he relied on so heavily back in 2016 when he won the presidency. However, he seems to have bigger things to worry about now, as it’s just been revealed that the Supreme Court has agreed to release his tax returns after he fought for years to block them – and as you can imagine, he is *not* happy!
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers

Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy