ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Russian TV station in Latvia loses licence over Ukraine war coverage

By Andrew Roth in Moscow
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwCfA_0jZFJjaU00
Tikhon Dzyadko, editor-in-chief of Russian TV channel Dozhd (Rain), clarified that the station was not helping the Russian army but that was not enough to change the authorities’ minds.

Latvia has revoked a broadcast licence for TV Rain, the independent Russian TV station broadcasting from exile, following a scandal over its coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The liberal television station relocated to Riga, the Latvian capital, as well as Tbilisi and Amsterdam shortly after Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

TV Rain’s website had been blocked by Russian regulators and its journalists feared they would face criminal charges for speaking out against the war and under new laws for “discrediting the Russian army”.

On Tuesday, Latvia became the second country this year to cut TV Rain’s broadcasts, saying the decision was taken “in connection with threats to national security and public order”. TV Rain called the accusations against the channel “unfair and absurd”.

The decision followed on-air remarks by an anchor who said that he hoped the station’s reports on abuses and mismanagement by the Russian state during Moscow’s mass mobilisation drive “were able to help many servicemen, including, for example, with equipment and just basic amenities at the front”.

The statements were taken as proof that the television channel sympathised with the Russian military, which the anchor had called “our army”, and had even provided equipment to the armed forces itself.

Tikhon Dzyadko, the station’s editor-in-chief, soon clarified the station was not providing any aid to the Russian army and that the journalist misspoke. The station also fired the anchor.

Nonetheless, the damage had been done. On Tuesday, Latvia’s National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP), a media regulator, said the station had committed several violations of its standards and would also be cut off from broadcasting on Latvian television on 8 December.

The channel had also been charged with failing to provide Latvian subtitles in its coverage and for having displayed a map that showed Crimea, the peninsula occupied by Russian forces in 2014, as part of Russia. It is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine.

The regulator also said it “was convinced that the management of TV Rain did not understand the nature and gravity of each individual infringement, nor of any set of infringements”.

“The laws of Latvia must be respected by everyone,” tweeted Ivars Abolins, chairman of the NEPLP.

The furore over the TV station, which has produced critical reporting of the Russian government for more than a decade, provides a vivid illustration of distrust of the Russian opposition and opponents of the war in exile.

Latvia’s state security service announced an investigation into TV Rain last week, saying it “has repeatedly alerted the decision-makers about the various risks emanating from Russia’s so-called independent media relocating their activity to Latvia”.

A number of prominent European figures have spoken out in support of TV Rain, noting that the TV station is one of few homegrown media outlets capable of reaching Russians with an anti-war message.

“It’s war, and emotions are running high, but the wisdom of this decision eludes me. It will mightily please the Kremlin and be used by them,” wrote Carl Bildt, a former Swedish prime minister and co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “I hope TV Rain can find a new home and continue its important mission.”

The Russian government appeared gleeful at the decision, saying it showed that freedom of speech in Europe was an “illusion”.

“Some always think that it’s better somewhere else than at home,” said Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman. “And some always think that it’s freedom somewhere else and it’s unfreedom at home. This is a vivid example demonstrating how erroneous such illusions are.”

The TV station vowed to fight on, saying it would continue to broadcast online while seeking a longer term solution.

“Don’t bury us too soon,” wrote one journalist who had worked with the channel. “We are working. We are managing it.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy