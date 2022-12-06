Read full article on original website
A 9-Foot-Tall Sculpture Of Biggie Smalls Is Standing Tall Near The Brooklyn Bridge
The DUMBO Improvement District (Dumbo) and the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) announced this past Tuesday, December 6, the unveiling of a sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Created by Sherwin Banfield, the sculpture, titled Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings, is dedicated to the art, life, and legacy of the Brooklyn legend. The reflective 9-foot tall stainless steel and bronze structure represents Biggie’s African American artistry, lineage, and evolution as the “King of New York” while also challenging the traditions of western public sculpture. “This is a spectacular piece that will greet countless New Yorkers. Giving space to new kinds of monuments and works is what a public art fund is all about. We are very proud to be hosting this work.” said Alexandria Sica, President of the Dumbo Improvement District. The sculpture, comprised of a crowned bust sitting atop an angular steel frame, highlights Biggie’s achievements and contemporaries.
20 Best Restaurants Open On Christmas Day And Christmas Eve In NYC
Christmas time isn’t complete without a tasty dinner surrounded by friends and family! Here in NYC, there are a bunch of restaurants serving one-of-a-kind Christmas menus that will have you feeling full and jolly. Since there’s a few weeks before the big holiday, we’ve hand selected a few spots for you…so you can get a reservation in now! These are our favorite restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (and their specialty food options): It’s well documented how much we love the cozy yurts at The Standard in East Village, and they’ll be available for reservation on both Christmas...
NYC’s St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine Is Officially Open
This past Tuesday, December 6, world-renowned architect and engineer, Santiago Calatrava, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and Greek Orthodox Church officials celebrated the monumental reopening of the newly built St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine. The original St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was destroyed in the September 11 terrorist attacks, and after extensive negotiations with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America received permission to build a new church. “To see the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine finally open is emblematic of Lower Manhattan’s storied future and defining past,” said Architect Santiago Calatrava. “I hope to see this structure serve its purpose as a sanctuary for worship but also as a place for reflection on what the city endured and how it is moving forward.” The church is situated approximately twenty-five feet above street level, slightly raised above the canopy of the World Trade Center Memorial oak trees. It will serve as a spiritual beacon of hope and rebirth for the millions of visitors who pass through the reconstructed World Trade Center campus.
NYC’s Brand New R211 Subway Cars Are Expecting To Service Passengers By The Spring
The MTA originally reported that the new R211 subway cars would be delivered to NYC Transit in 2020 though not being used by the public until 2021. While the first five subway cars of the R211 fleet were unveiled in July of last year, the MTA then announced they weren’t expected to begin serving passengers until the summer of 2022. Now, in a statement given by the New York City Transit this past October, an order for 640 more of these new cars was approved, though passenger service isn’t expected until the spring. The new trains are part of the “Fast Forward” plans announced in early 2018 that will allow 50 years worth of subway updates to take place in only a decade. There will be nearly 5,000 new subway cars introduced to the tracks within that time.
1st snow of season could unfold in New York City, coastal Northeast
Those hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of snow may not have to wait much longer in portions of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Residents in locations near the Atlantic coast will likely receive their first snowflakes and perhaps the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
NBC New York
How Much Snow Will We Get This Weekend? See Latest Projections, Timeline Here
Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.
Experience A Taste Of Mexico’s Caribbean Coastline At This New NYC Restaurant
Just in time for the frighteningly soon arrival of winter, tán, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mexican fare, will provide New Yorkers with the perfect respite from dropping temperatures. Chef-Restaurateur Richard Sandoval and Chef Jonatán Gómez Luna Torres–of Le Chique, no. 17 on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022–are coming together as the masterminds behind this new culinary venture. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energies of Tulum and the Yucatán peninsula, tán takes guests on a culinary journey straight to the Caribbean coastline. Featuring a modern, seafood-focused menu, coastal Mexican fare–and ingredients sourced straight from Mexico–will pair with rebellious, bold flavors to feature dishes like Aguachile tán, a crispy potato-chorizo taco with shrimp and aguachile verde, Red Snapper Tikinxic Style, and a traditional Yucatán Pork Belly.
15 Best Places To See Santa In NYC This Holiday Season
We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas, and that means there’s still time to stop by and see Santa Claus if you’re in NYC! We know there’s so many things do in December leading up to the holidays, but you’ve got to at least stop and say hi to ‘ol Saint Nick. Whether you’re looking to snap a photo with the jolly man, or just want to check and see if you’re on the naughty or nice list, we’ve got some places to do it! Macy’s free Santaland winter takeover has been open for a few weeks now, and Santa will be here taking photos until Christmas Eve (Dec 24)! The meet and greet takes place on the 8th floor of the Herald Square Macy’s and reservations are required. RSVPs are able to be made on their website 5 days prior to seeing Santa. Also an important note, an RSVP only claims a spot in line for that day, rather than a specific time. You’re also able to purchase your photo with Santa for a small cost! Make your reservation here. Where: 151 W 34th St, Floor 8
New Study Places NYC In Top Spot As The Worst City For Driving
Circuit recently released a new study in which they ranked the worst U.S. cities for driving and, unsurprisingly to all of us, NYC took the number one spot. Based on data from the TomTom Traffic Index Ranking, INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, and NHTSA Fatality and Injury Reporting System, Circuit looked at a number of factors, including: New York City came out on top as the worst city for driving, scoring a total of 78.75. Los Angeles, which is also highly known for its driving-induced headaches, scored a bit further down in the fifth spot with a total of 53.23. In between were Chicago (71.56), Miami (57.32), and Austin (55.59).
An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
NYC Tops Ranking As The Most Expensive City In The World
Though we know prices in NYC aren’t what you’d call friendly, at least there were always cities more expensive than us…that is until now. According to an annual study by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that was conducted between August 16th and September 16th 2022, NYC tops the ranking as the most expensive city in the world, for the first time ever. Sure, a previous study from last year showed that NYC had the second highest cost of living in the world, but that bitter pill was still easier to swallow than ranking number one. EIU’s recent Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) survey shows that NYC has tied with common title holder, Singapore. As a result, last year’s leader, Tel Aviv, has been knocked down to third place.
The Recently Opened Horti PLAY Is Now Brooklyn’s Largest Indoor Plant Store
Brooklyn is home to many a plant store, but none are quite like its newest green oasis Horti PLAY. The new 5,000-square-foot plant store is filled with rare species that tower over shoppers at nine feet tall, and include everything from Philodendron Giganteums and Ficus Elastica Burgundies to Birds of Paradise and Euphorbia Trigona cacti. The space is so filled with greenery it feels more like a lush botanical garden rather than your typical plant shop. “Forming relationships with houseplants is at the core of our business, and Horti PLAY has been designed to reject the throw-away culture of shopping and instead put connection with nature at the forefront,” said Puneet Sabharwal, Horti Co-Founder and CEO. “There isn’t a houseplant store like this anywhere in New York City, and we look forward to using the space as the conduit to many long-lasting houseplant relationships.”
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty
NEW YORK, NY – A video of two female New York City cops claiming to have been smoking weed while leaning up against their patrol car has gone viral again this week, lighting up the marijuana debate in the city once again. The video was published by WorldStar, a popular video-sharing brand that often focuses on the dark side of social behavior. Today, a published news article claimed the two officers were smoking marijuana. In the video, the two cops were seen sharing a hookah from inside the police car. It would be impossible to tell if it was marijuana The post Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream
Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
NBC New York
Woman, Ex Accused in $1 Million Revenge Scheme Targeting Long Island, NYC Homes
A Manhattan man and Connecticut woman who once dated allegedly teamed up to burglarize two homes belonging to an apparently wealthy victim who was romantically involved with another of the allegedly scorned woman's ex-lovers, prosecutors on Long Island say. The proceeds of the crimes topped $1 million. Suffolk County District...
A Stunning Revolving Sculpture Will Illuminate Lincoln Center This Month
New York City is all decked out for the holidays, and Moët & Chandon is adding onto the spirit of the season with a new public sculpture at Lincoln Center. “Your Voices,” an illuminated revolving public sculpture by contemporary British artist Es Devlin, is a celebration of cultural connection in the most linguistically diverse place on the planet–NYC. It’s meant to bring people together in celebration of connection and diversity. Installed on Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza, the sculpture is formed from 700 glowing cords–each one representing the 700 languages currently spoken in NYC. As the sculpture spins, it acts as a sort of lens for the viewer. The viewer’s perspective is changed as the sculpture turns, demonstrating how our perspectives are shaped by various things. A soundscape composed by the contemporary composers, Polyphonia, also accompanies the sculpture. The phrase “Only connect, and live in fragments no longer” from EM Forster’s 1910 novel Howards End is translated into multiple languages.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
