ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

West Columbia announces new fire chief

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Fire Department has selected a new fire chief, according to a release Tuesday evening. 23-year veteran Marquis Solomon, who previously served as Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer for the department was selected to take the helm. Solomon had been...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Greene Street bridge opens after nearly two years of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A years long project is one step closer to completion. In phase two of the Innovista project, the Greene Street bridge has finally opened, after nearly two years of construction. "This bridge connects Assembly Street on the east to the Congaree river on the west,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

'Legacy of hard work': Columbia College celebrates 299 graduates

COLUMBIA, SC — Columbia College recognized 299 graduates Friday morning during their commencement, awarding 116 graduating seniors and 183 graduate students with their diplomas. Keynote speaker Councilwoman Tina Herbert addressed the graduates and congratulated them on their many accomplishments. Graduating senior Zykeria Moultrie's family ties run deep in the...
wach.com

Long-time community advocate Vince Ford dies at 64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Vince Ford, former Richland One Commissioner and community health advocate, died at the age of 64 Tuesday night, according to officials. In a statement by Prisma Health, Ford, who served as senior vice president of Community Affairs for the company, worked for over 25 years in promoting community health equity.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia's Met Gala promises to sizzle this winter season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia's cool winter temperatures are no match for high fashion and art. Columbia Fashion Week's Met Gala is back for a second year!. The Met Gala takes place Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Columbia Museum of Art in downtown Columbia at 5pm. This year's...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC Rep. Leon Howard appointed to State Ways and Means Committee Chair

SC State Representative Leon Howard has been appointed to head the SC House Ways and Means Committee in the 2023-2024 session, according to a Richland County release. Howard, who had previously served as Chairman of the SC House of Representatives House Medical, Military, and Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), will take lead over the a state committee tasked with fairly appropriating over $34 billion to state local and community organizations.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

The COMET offering Free Covid-19 vaccines, Gift Cards during special event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The COMET is partnering with several local health groups to provide COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The special vaccine event will take place Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the COMET Central hub. The first 100 participants who are eligible for a primary vaccine or booster shot will receive a $50 gift card.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC Department of Revenue issues first set of Tax Rebates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says it has finished issuing more than a million rebates from returns filed before an October deadline. The Department said on Wednesday that over $942 million worth of rebates had been issued over a span of four weeks as part of a series of rebates. The rebates were issued to eligible taxpayers who filed returns by October 17.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

RCSD aims to break record for Salvation Army's red kettle campaign

COLUMBIA, SC — The Richland County Sheriff's Department are once again volunteering their time on behalf of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. This will be the agency's second year participating, last year they set a record in the Midlands for the most money raised by an organization in a single day of bell ringing.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

W.J. Keenan High kicks off dog grooming event for community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Students in W.J. Keenan High School's Animal Science II class will groom dogs in a special dog grooming event for the community, Saturday, December 10th from 9:30am-2 p.m. at the school on 361 Pisgah Church Rd, Columbia, SC. Community members can drop off and pick...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy