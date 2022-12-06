Read full article on original website
wach.com
The Ritedose Corp. expanding in Richland County, bringing 94 new jobs to the area
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Ritedose Corp., a locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company's $81 million investment will create 94 new jobs. Phase one of the expansion and the addition of the approximately 50 of the 94 total...
wach.com
Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
wach.com
Nephron Pharmaceuticals opens new Nitrile center in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 400,000 square feet, and expected output of 2.5 billion medical gloves each year, and thousands of jobs provided, that's what leaders say about Nephron’s new Nitrile Facility. Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the Pharmaceutical plant's new glove facility.
wach.com
Three Rivers Behavioral Health facility adds new units with recent expansion
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three Rivers Behavioral Health announces the completion of a 3,000 square foot expansion, creating a new unit and adding seven licensed beds to its existing 122 psychiatric beds. Three Rivers has been operating for more than 30 years treating adolescents, and adults by providing...
wach.com
West Columbia announces new fire chief
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Fire Department has selected a new fire chief, according to a release Tuesday evening. 23-year veteran Marquis Solomon, who previously served as Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer for the department was selected to take the helm. Solomon had been...
wach.com
Greene Street bridge opens after nearly two years of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A years long project is one step closer to completion. In phase two of the Innovista project, the Greene Street bridge has finally opened, after nearly two years of construction. "This bridge connects Assembly Street on the east to the Congaree river on the west,...
wach.com
'Legacy of hard work': Columbia College celebrates 299 graduates
COLUMBIA, SC — Columbia College recognized 299 graduates Friday morning during their commencement, awarding 116 graduating seniors and 183 graduate students with their diplomas. Keynote speaker Councilwoman Tina Herbert addressed the graduates and congratulated them on their many accomplishments. Graduating senior Zykeria Moultrie's family ties run deep in the...
wach.com
Long-time community advocate Vince Ford dies at 64
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Vince Ford, former Richland One Commissioner and community health advocate, died at the age of 64 Tuesday night, according to officials. In a statement by Prisma Health, Ford, who served as senior vice president of Community Affairs for the company, worked for over 25 years in promoting community health equity.
wach.com
Columbia's Met Gala promises to sizzle this winter season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia's cool winter temperatures are no match for high fashion and art. Columbia Fashion Week's Met Gala is back for a second year!. The Met Gala takes place Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Columbia Museum of Art in downtown Columbia at 5pm. This year's...
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
wach.com
SC Rep. Leon Howard appointed to State Ways and Means Committee Chair
SC State Representative Leon Howard has been appointed to head the SC House Ways and Means Committee in the 2023-2024 session, according to a Richland County release. Howard, who had previously served as Chairman of the SC House of Representatives House Medical, Military, and Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), will take lead over the a state committee tasked with fairly appropriating over $34 billion to state local and community organizations.
wach.com
The COMET offering Free Covid-19 vaccines, Gift Cards during special event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The COMET is partnering with several local health groups to provide COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The special vaccine event will take place Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the COMET Central hub. The first 100 participants who are eligible for a primary vaccine or booster shot will receive a $50 gift card.
wach.com
SC Department of Revenue issues first set of Tax Rebates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says it has finished issuing more than a million rebates from returns filed before an October deadline. The Department said on Wednesday that over $942 million worth of rebates had been issued over a span of four weeks as part of a series of rebates. The rebates were issued to eligible taxpayers who filed returns by October 17.
wach.com
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
wach.com
RCSD aims to break record for Salvation Army's red kettle campaign
COLUMBIA, SC — The Richland County Sheriff's Department are once again volunteering their time on behalf of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. This will be the agency's second year participating, last year they set a record in the Midlands for the most money raised by an organization in a single day of bell ringing.
wach.com
Charity ride hopes cruising through town will bring holiday cheer to veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for those who don’t have family or those who are hospitalized. For 22 years now, Jim Wertman and Gene Royer have hosted their annual Vets Christmas Charity Ride. It’s an event that helps to being some...
wach.com
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
wach.com
Former Midlands Regional Center employee arrested for assaulting special needs resident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former Midlands Regional Center employee was charged Wednesday, after police say he assaulted a vulnerable adult living at the center. SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say 56-year-old Michael Short is charged with third degree assault and battery, after officials say he pushed a vulnerable adult to the ground.
wach.com
W.J. Keenan High kicks off dog grooming event for community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Students in W.J. Keenan High School's Animal Science II class will groom dogs in a special dog grooming event for the community, Saturday, December 10th from 9:30am-2 p.m. at the school on 361 Pisgah Church Rd, Columbia, SC. Community members can drop off and pick...
