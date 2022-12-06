ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘I’m gonna kill you’: Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals hilarious DM from Taika Waititi after Encanto release

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2cGC_0jZFJUIT00

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the direct message he received from director Taika Waititi following the release of Disney ’s Encanto last year.

The Hamilton composer wrote the songs for the hit animated musical, including the chart hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”.

In an interview with Variety , Miranda looked back on the immediate reaction to the success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”.

“Honestly, before it ever left my house, it was my father-in-law, Frank,” said Miranda. “He was like, ‘Lin, I know I’m not supposed to listen when you’re writing. But I’ve been singing ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ in my head for three f***ing days!’

“And that was before I think I even sent it to [the film’s] creative [team] – he just heard me caterwauling in my office.”

According to Miranda, he was sent a message by Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker Waititi after the film was released on Disney Plus.

He continued: “Then my wife and I went on vacation for two weeks and I started getting messages: First from friends, ‘My kids can’t stop singing it!,’ because it really exploded when it hit Disney Plus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47c4b8_0jZFJUIT00

“Then I got a Twitter DM from Taika Waititi, who I’m friendly with but I don’t know that well, who was like, ‘I’m gonna kill you – it’s great, but my kids won’t stop singing it!’ And then when we got back it was like it had taken over the world.”

Despite being the breakout hit from Encanto , “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was controversially not nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The film’s producers instead pushed “Dos Oruguitas”, which received a nomination but ultimately lost out to Billie Eilish and Finneas’s James Bond theme song “No Time to Die”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen

Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II.In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained.Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
The Independent

Drew Barrymore reveals why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents

Drew Barrymore has explained why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents each year.The Charlie’s Angels star and host of The Drew Barrymore Show revealed that she takes her children on holiday every year instead of buying them gifts."I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents,” she said in an interview.The 47-year-old actor explained: “I say [to my children], ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you.”“I’d rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something,” she added. “I...
The Independent

Sweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment with their son, Archie, while birdwatching in their new Netflix documentary.In the clip, Prince Harry is admiring a pair of hummingbirds and tells Archie they may never get as close to them again because they’re “scared” of humans.The young boy, however, is more interested in his own feet than the nature around him.“I’ve got a dirty foot, mama,” he says, as Meghan laughs behind the camera.“Papa is a bird watcher, so this is a really big moment,” she adds.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
The Independent

‘I felt so ashamed’: Prince Harry opens up about one of the ‘biggest mistakes of his life’ in Netflix documentary

Prince Harry has described his choice to dress up in a Nazi uniform as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.In January 2005, the Duke of Sussex attended a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party in a Nazi uniform, complete with swastika armband.The royal, who was 20 at the time, later apologised, saying that he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone”, adding: “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”Harry was widely criticised at the time, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews commenting on his “ill-judged actions”.The scandal...
The Independent

‘Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit’: Whoopi Goldberg refutes Charlize Theron’s claim about reality star

US talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has baulked at Charlize Theron’s suggestion that Kim Kardashian can “get way more off the ground” than Meryl Streep.Speaking recently about the state of the entertainment industry, Theron said “the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents... has way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does.”She continued to The Hollywood Reporter: “They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get way more off the ground.”Speaking about Theron’s claim on The View Thursday (8 December), Goldberg said: “I don’t think that’s true.”“Kim Kardashian cannot...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan share unseen first dance clip from royal wedding ahead of final three Netflix episodes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a clip about the first dance at their wedding ahead of the final three episodes of their Netflix show.Harry and Meghan can be seen discussing the moment, the song they chose and the lyrics in the 38-second clip.It comes as a glimpse into the next episodes of their six-part Netflix series, which will air on Thursday morning.Photos of the couple spinning around the dance floor are shown as the song – Land Of 1,000 Dances by Wilson Pickett – plays in the background.Other wedding snaps show Harry and Meghan with their guests,...
IndieWire

Brad Pitt Praises Damien Chazelle for ‘Babylon’ Opulence: ‘That’s Not CG’

Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is clearly the Oscar winning director’s most ambitious film to date. His sprawling tale of Old Hollywood debauchery boasts a three-hour run time, a seemingly endless list of characters, and an A-list cast featuring the likes of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The project was a massive cinematic undertaking, but Chazelle’s cast thinks that he rose to the occasion. In a new interview with ScreenRant, Brad Pitt had nothing but praise for Chazelle and his visual skills as a filmmaker. “First of all, it’s Damien Chazelle,” Pitt said when asked why he was interested in making the movie. “When...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals what surprised her about the royal family

Meghan Markle has said she was “surprised” about the formality of the royal family, which continues even behind closed doors, in the new Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.Speaking in episode two of the six-part Netflix docuseries, she said: “When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.”You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.Markle continued: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.“I guess...
The Independent

Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary

He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
The Independent

Harry says royal men ‘marry someone who fits in the mould’ instead of choosing love

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that men in the royal family have a “temptation” to choose to marry women “who fit in the mould” instead of choosing to love.In his new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry speaks out about how he and the Duchess of Sussex were treated by the media when it was first announced that they were dating.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.He also spoke of the way his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, made decisions based on her “heart”, compared to “many people” in the royal family.In the first episode...
The Independent

Ruth Madoc, Hi-de-Hi! star, dies aged 79

Ruth Madoc, star of sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has died aged 79 after a fall earlier this week.The announcement of her death was made by her agent Phil Belfield, just days after her surgery.“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc,” the statement said.Ms Madoc rose to fame as Gladys Pugh, the “announcer” in the BBC sitcom.The actor also was known for her roles in Little Britain and Norman Jewison’s 1972 cinematic version of Fiddler on the Roof.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Hi-de-Hi star Ruth Madoc appears in resurfaced clipWednesday: Netflix release bloopers from filming of spin-off seriesTina Turner pays tribute to ‘beloved’ son who has died aged 62
The Independent

Hi-de-Hi! co-star says he ‘never stopped laughing’ on set with Ruth Madoc

Jeffrey Holland, who starred as Spike Dixon in Hi-de-Hi!, has remembered Ruth Madoc for the fun and laughter they shared on set following her death aged 79.Madoc became a household name playing chief yellowcoat Gladys Pugh in the BBC One sitcom about a holiday camp set in the late 1950s.Her career also spanned an array of roles in theatre and musicals, from Fiddler On The Roof to Gypsy.She died on Friday afternoon while in hospital following surgery for a fall this week, which had forced her to withdraw from starring in Aladdin the pantomime at the Princess Theatre in Torquay,...
The Independent

Ruth Madoc dead: Hi-de-Hi!s ‘announcer’ and Little Britain actor dies, aged 79

Ruth Madoc, star of sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has died, aged 79.The news was confirmed by her agent days after the actor went to hospital for surgery following a fall earlier this week.Phil Belfield, from talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, said: “It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc.”He hailed Madoc as “one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many”, and described her as a “real legend of the British entertainment scene”.Madoc was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the BBC comedy sitcom...
The Independent

Meghan reveals why she dressed in ‘muted’ tones during royal duties

The Duchess of Sussex has explained why she "rarely wore colour" while in the UK in the newly released tell-all Netflix docuseries. Meghan said you "can't ever wear the same colour" as the monarch or any other more senior member of the royal family. When faced with the decision of what to dress herself in, she thought: "Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear?"Camel, beige, white - so I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in," she sharedClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle recalls ‘amazing’ first Christmas with royals at SandringhamSaturday Night Live: Steve Martin unpacks Martin Short from suitcase in promo clipCeline Dion reveals incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
The Independent

Meghan claims engagement to Harry was ‘orchestrated’ and ‘rehearsed’

The Duchess of Sussex described her engagement to Prince Harry as an “orchestrated reality show.”Meghan described her experience during that time of their lives in the third episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.After the couple watched a 2018 interview about their betrothal, Meghan revealed that it was “rehearsed” and they were told what to say.“We’ve never been allowed to tell our story,” Harry said, before Meghan replied: “That’s true….until now.”The hotly anticipated series dropped on the streaming service this morning (8 December).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Alison Hammond’s surprise cameo in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary revealed on This Morning

Alison Hammond had a surprise cameo in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, it has been revealed.On Thursday (8 December), the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan arrived on the streaming service.You can read the biggest talking points from the series here.During Friday’s episode (9 December) of This Morning, presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby discussed the episodes with guests Gyles Brandreth and Carol Vorderman.During the debate, the team said that a friend of the show had made a special appearance in the episode.A clip was then shown from the documentary, which featured archival footage of Harry...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy