K-State Defense Suffocates Kansas City
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – (24/25) K-State forced its most turnovers in the Jeff Mittie era, as the Wildcats throttled Kansas City on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum, 72-45. K-State (9-1) has won 17 consecutive non-conference home games with its last loss coming against Idaho State on Dec. 8, 2020.
2022 K-State Soccer Season in Review
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State soccer completed its seventh season of action and its sixth in Big 12 play in 2022. • The Wildcats (6-10-3, 2-5-2 Big 12) tied the school record for wins in a season and collected eight points in the league standings to secure eighth place in the Big 12 standings and qualified for the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship for the first time in program history.
JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State
As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
Three K-State Player Announce Moves Into Transfer Portal
With the start of the official window for players to announce their plans for transferring to other schools, three Kansas State players were among the hundreds that made statements Monday, officially ending their careers at the school. Junior quarterback Jaren Lewis saw action in four games during his tenure in...
COMMITT: Rex Van Wyhe joins K-State’s 2023 class
On Monday, Rex Van Wyhe, announced his commitment to Kansas State via social media. “Extremely excited to announce my commitment to Kansas State,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all my coaches and everyone at Iowa Central for helping me get this far.”. Van Wyhe committed to...
K-State graduation ceremonies to be held in Manhattan, Salina this weekend
More than 1,100 students at Kansas State University are candidates for graduation, which will take place at a number of ceremonies in Manhattan and Salina this weekend. Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as livestream information is available at k-state.edu/graduation. Friday ceremonies include the Graduate School at 1...
All Aboard! The Fort Riley Polar Express
Fort Riley is taking families on a magical trip to the North Pole Saturday. Child & Youth Services Outreach Director Christian Bishop is excited about the hot chocolate bar and more. The Flint Hills Community is invited to the free event. Just stop by the Visitors’ Center at Henry Gate....
Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards meet jointly to discuss CiCo Park improvement plan
The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting Monday, discussing looming CiCo Park improvements planned in 2017. Interim Manhattan Parks and Rec Director Wyatt Thompson. That quarter cent sales tax funded the creation of Manhattan’s middle school rec centers, with 8 point 5...
State health officials investigating rash of dead geese in Pottawatomie County
Officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are investigating several occurrences of ill and dying wild geese in Pottawatomie County. Local Health Officer Leslie Campbell informed county commissioners Monday the state officials are investigating the cause and have taken samples of why those geese are dying. It’s not...
RCPD Report: 12/7/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Hostetler Drive in Manhattan on December 6, 2022, around 3:25 PM. Officers listed M&S Plumbing as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut a catalytic converter off of a 2007 Ford E-250 van belonging to the business. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
City input session planned Dec. 12 regarding future Aggieville projects
A public input session is planned by Manhattan city officials next week regarding the upcoming Aggieville streetscape projects. City officials are working with design consultants on plans for the next infrastructure phases to improve streets, sidewalks, landscaping and amenities in Aggieville, along with lighting and other underground utilities. Upcoming projects include 12th Street improvements from Laramie to Moro Streets, Laramie Street from 11th to North Manhattan Ave. and the pedestrian path between Rally House and Goodcents, north of the parking garage.
Lane closures to begin Wednesday on U.S. 24/Tuttle Creek Blvd. to repair collapsed storm sewer
Manhattan city officials are planning several closures over the next week to repair a collapsed underground storm sewer on eastbound U.S. 24, near Aldi, just east of Tuttle Creek Blvd. City crews will begin emergency work around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The outside right turn lane from northbound Tuttle Creek Blvd....
Exciting celebrations abound at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
The calendar is packed full of celebrations at the Flint Hills Discovery Center this month. The Center hosted Breakfast with Santa last Saturday. The Breeden Family was happy to visit with Santa and learn more about the Flint Hills. The Zimmerman Family are members of the Discovery Center. Santa is...
