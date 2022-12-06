ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
1350kman.com

K-State Defense Suffocates Kansas City

MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – (24/25) K-State forced its most turnovers in the Jeff Mittie era, as the Wildcats throttled Kansas City on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum, 72-45. K-State (9-1) has won 17 consecutive non-conference home games with its last loss coming against Idaho State on Dec. 8, 2020.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

2022 K-State Soccer Season in Review

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State soccer completed its seventh season of action and its sixth in Big 12 play in 2022. • The Wildcats (6-10-3, 2-5-2 Big 12) tied the school record for wins in a season and collected eight points in the league standings to secure eighth place in the Big 12 standings and qualified for the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship for the first time in program history.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State

As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Three K-State Player Announce Moves Into Transfer Portal

With the start of the official window for players to announce their plans for transferring to other schools, three Kansas State players were among the hundreds that made statements Monday, officially ending their careers at the school. Junior quarterback Jaren Lewis saw action in four games during his tenure in...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

COMMITT: Rex Van Wyhe joins K-State’s 2023 class

On Monday, Rex Van Wyhe, announced his commitment to Kansas State via social media. “Extremely excited to announce my commitment to Kansas State,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all my coaches and everyone at Iowa Central for helping me get this far.”. Van Wyhe committed to...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

K-State graduation ceremonies to be held in Manhattan, Salina this weekend

More than 1,100 students at Kansas State University are candidates for graduation, which will take place at a number of ceremonies in Manhattan and Salina this weekend. Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as livestream information is available at k-state.edu/graduation. Friday ceremonies include the Graduate School at 1...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

All Aboard! The Fort Riley Polar Express

Fort Riley is taking families on a magical trip to the North Pole Saturday. Child & Youth Services Outreach Director Christian Bishop is excited about the hot chocolate bar and more. The Flint Hills Community is invited to the free event. Just stop by the Visitors’ Center at Henry Gate....
RILEY, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 12/7/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Hostetler Drive in Manhattan on December 6, 2022, around 3:25 PM. Officers listed M&S Plumbing as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut a catalytic converter off of a 2007 Ford E-250 van belonging to the business. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

City input session planned Dec. 12 regarding future Aggieville projects

A public input session is planned by Manhattan city officials next week regarding the upcoming Aggieville streetscape projects. City officials are working with design consultants on plans for the next infrastructure phases to improve streets, sidewalks, landscaping and amenities in Aggieville, along with lighting and other underground utilities. Upcoming projects include 12th Street improvements from Laramie to Moro Streets, Laramie Street from 11th to North Manhattan Ave. and the pedestrian path between Rally House and Goodcents, north of the parking garage.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Exciting celebrations abound at the Flint Hills Discovery Center

The calendar is packed full of celebrations at the Flint Hills Discovery Center this month. The Center hosted Breakfast with Santa last Saturday. The Breeden Family was happy to visit with Santa and learn more about the Flint Hills. The Zimmerman Family are members of the Discovery Center. Santa is...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy