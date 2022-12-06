MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Hostetler Drive in Manhattan on December 6, 2022, around 3:25 PM. Officers listed M&S Plumbing as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut a catalytic converter off of a 2007 Ford E-250 van belonging to the business. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO