Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 38. Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles late, showers at night, high 49. It has been a very gloomy day again, with light rain showers returning to the area again in the 2nd half of the day. These light showers will work through this evening and will be gone ahead of midnight. Overnight we could have a few breaks in the clouds again, with clouds increasing quickly and showers ahead of sunset. Temps will start in the upper 30s in the morning and climb to the upper 40s to near 50 later.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO