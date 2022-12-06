Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Rain showers to end work week for Columbus area
Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 38. Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles late, showers at night, high 49. It has been a very gloomy day again, with light rain showers returning to the area again in the 2nd half of the day. These light showers will work through this evening and will be gone ahead of midnight. Overnight we could have a few breaks in the clouds again, with clouds increasing quickly and showers ahead of sunset. Temps will start in the upper 30s in the morning and climb to the upper 40s to near 50 later.
Winter predictions released for West Virginia: La Nina strikes again
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The sight of Christmas trees and the ringing of sleigh bells means it will soon be the coldest time of year. But for many of us, the season doesn’t really start until we can wake up and see our lawns covered in snow. A forecast of our winter weather should start […]
sciotopost.com
Will We Have a White Christmas?
OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter, marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), it is time to start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, […]
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
Airbnb restricts Ohio bookings to deter New Year’s Eve, Buckeyes parties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Airbnb over 3,500 Ohioans were rejected while trying to book properties over the New Year’s Day holiday, specifically on New Year’s Eve, in 2021. Airbnb, an online home, apartment, and condo rental marketplace website, announced this week it will ramp up its defenses again this holiday to “draw a […]
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and developer reach deal regarding delayed west Columbus project
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and a developer it had selected to develop a west Columbus site have reached a potential deal following a dispute regarding a lack of progress at the site. COCIC and developer First Global Investments had been at...
Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Plow Chicka Plow Wow, Clearopathtra’ among Ohio Turnpike’s winning snowplow names
BEREA, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,000 people submitted entries to the Ohio Turnpike’s snowplow naming contest — but only eight reigned supreme. The Ohio Turnpike announced the winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest Friday after a brutal competition among Ohioans. As the fleet prepares for snow and ice season, drivers might see one […]
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
Tanger Outlets Columbus Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Columbus is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Sunbury area. Top brands for gifting – such as J. Crew, Loft and Adidas – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
Columbus home prices are going up in 2023, report projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Home prices in central Ohio will increase while the number of home sales will decrease in 2023, according to a new report. Columbus home prices will climb 5% while nationwide prices will increase 5.4% next year, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Forecast. In addition, home sales are expected to decline nationwide […]
NBC4 Columbus
‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving
‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving. ‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent …. ‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 12.09.2022.
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
columbusunderground.com
Six Direct Flights Launching/Relaunching at Columbus Airport in 2023
Low-fare airline Breeze Airways confirmed this morning that it will be resuming seasonal service from the John Glenn International Airport next Spring with four returning routes and two new direct flights. The two new routes include:. Orange County, CA — Starting March 29. Raleigh-Durham, NC — Starting May 18...
Overnight fire destroys lower level of apartment building in Southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight fire destroyed the lower level of an apartment building on the southeast side of Columbus. Posts Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a two-story apartment building on Prince George Drive in Glenbrook. Firefighters at the scene said the fire started in a lower-level unit, which is […]
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Columbus Neighborhoods
Your favorite neighborhood is probably your own. Or maybe it’s the one you’d like to move into. Either way, our readers cast their votes in our annual “Best of” survey and for the second year in a row they named Clintonville as the number one Columbus neighborhood.
