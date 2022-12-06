ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain showers to end work week for Columbus area

Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 38. Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles late, showers at night, high 49. It has been a very gloomy day again, with light rain showers returning to the area again in the 2nd half of the day. These light showers will work through this evening and will be gone ahead of midnight. Overnight we could have a few breaks in the clouds again, with clouds increasing quickly and showers ahead of sunset. Temps will start in the upper 30s in the morning and climb to the upper 40s to near 50 later.
sciotopost.com

Will We Have a White Christmas?

OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
NBC4 Columbus

December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter, marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), it is time to start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lootpress

The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus

A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Columbus is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Sunbury area. Top brands for gifting – such as J. Crew, Loft and Adidas – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus home prices are going up in 2023, report projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Home prices in central Ohio will increase while the number of home sales will decrease in 2023, according to a new report. Columbus home prices will climb 5% while nationwide prices will increase 5.4% next year, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Forecast. In addition, home sales are expected to decline nationwide […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
columbusunderground.com

Six Direct Flights Launching/Relaunching at Columbus Airport in 2023

Low-fare airline Breeze Airways confirmed this morning that it will be resuming seasonal service from the John Glenn International Airport next Spring with four returning routes and two new direct flights. The two new routes include:. Orange County, CA — Starting March 29. Raleigh-Durham, NC — Starting May 18...
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Columbus Neighborhoods

Your favorite neighborhood is probably your own. Or maybe it’s the one you’d like to move into. Either way, our readers cast their votes in our annual “Best of” survey and for the second year in a row they named Clintonville as the number one Columbus neighborhood.
