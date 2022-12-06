Read full article on original website
Sweet Dog in a Maine Shelter for 5 Months Looking for Forever Home This Christmas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it.
Celebrate the Holidays at These 23 Portland Craft Breweries
Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to Maine and New Hampshire?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic
Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us
There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
25 of the Best School Lunches in Maine
I bet you remember your school lunch like it was yesterday. My one regret growing up is that I was a brown-bag lunch kid. My dad packed my lunch for me every day. This isn't me being ungrateful, this is me being jealous. Some days I wanted a 'hot' lunch. Every day it was cold and being of Greek heritage, you never knew what the hell was gonna be in your lunch.
Get Ready! Frigid Cold Weather is Finna’ Pop Off in Central Maine This Weekend
Alright, I suppose that before we dive in to the meat and potatoes (now I'm just hungry) of this weekend's forecast for Central Maine, we must first explain what these words mean. In the article's title, you'll noticed that I said the cold weather is 'finna' pop off'. But, what...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Santa Sends Personalized Letters Back If You Use This Maine Mailbox
It's something every Maine kiddo (and kids from anywhere else in the world) do every single year -- write a letter to Santa in hopes of either getting a response or everything they asked for. And while it's rare to either get a letter back from Santa Claus or even...
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
