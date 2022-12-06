ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
FanSided

Red Sox already in play for big-name Xander Bogaerts replacement

If the Boston Red Sox are to lose shortstop Xander Bogearts in free agency, they seem to have a replacement in mind. Some of the Boston Red Sox faithful have dreaded the Hot Stove season, because there was a pretty strong possibility that they could lose starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency. Ahead of this past season, negotiations between both parties were unsuccessful, and Bogaerts was set to be one of the top shortstops available this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Padres contract offer for Aaron Judge revealed, and it was absolutely massive

The San Diego Padres aren’t messing around this year as they reportedly offered star Aaron Judge a massive contract in their meeting on Tuesday. The San Diego Padres continue to stun the baseball world as they aim for big stars. They started the regular season with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove already on the roster (though Tatis wasn’t able to play due to injury and suspension). At the deadline, they managed to land Juan Soto, which was the biggest trade this season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Justin Verlander’s new profile pic will make Astros fans squirm

Justin Verlander revealed his new Twitter profile picture after his deal with the New York Mets became official. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title in franchise history this past season, and had to brace for an important offseason. They did manage to bring in a big name first baseman in Jose Abreu, but they were in serious danger of losing ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Sure enough, the New York Mets and Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86.6 million contract at the Winter Meetings on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets

After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

