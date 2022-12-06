Read full article on original website
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Red Sox already in play for big-name Xander Bogaerts replacement
If the Boston Red Sox are to lose shortstop Xander Bogearts in free agency, they seem to have a replacement in mind. Some of the Boston Red Sox faithful have dreaded the Hot Stove season, because there was a pretty strong possibility that they could lose starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency. Ahead of this past season, negotiations between both parties were unsuccessful, and Bogaerts was set to be one of the top shortstops available this offseason.
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Padres contract offer for Aaron Judge revealed, and it was absolutely massive
The San Diego Padres aren’t messing around this year as they reportedly offered star Aaron Judge a massive contract in their meeting on Tuesday. The San Diego Padres continue to stun the baseball world as they aim for big stars. They started the regular season with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove already on the roster (though Tatis wasn’t able to play due to injury and suspension). At the deadline, they managed to land Juan Soto, which was the biggest trade this season.
Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure
The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
Justin Verlander’s new profile pic will make Astros fans squirm
Justin Verlander revealed his new Twitter profile picture after his deal with the New York Mets became official. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title in franchise history this past season, and had to brace for an important offseason. They did manage to bring in a big name first baseman in Jose Abreu, but they were in serious danger of losing ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Sure enough, the New York Mets and Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86.6 million contract at the Winter Meetings on Monday.
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets
After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
