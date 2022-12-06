ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

JC Post

RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. DA dismisses murder charges, reopens investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney, Mike Kagay dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a 2019 shooting, but the case is not over. Shawnee Co. District Court records show counts of first degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm against Lavonte Johnson were dismissed Nov. 23.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for man wanted on burglary, theft warrant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are on the hunt for a man wanted on an active burglary and theft warrant. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, that it is in search of Brandon Welty. It said Welty is wanted on an active warrant for residential burglary and three counts of theft.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday

A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
BOCA RATON, FL
KSNT News

Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Police Department gains three new officers

On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Police arrest two after fentanyl, crack cocaine seized in Junction City

Two Junction City men were arrested Wednesday after police seized over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills, believed to be fentanyl, and over 13 grams of Crack Cocaine, while serving a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street. The Junction City Police Department says 49-year-old Juan Castro and 35-year-old...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

TPD attempts to identify man in connection to aggravated burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka officials are attempting to identify a man connected to an aggravated burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 5, that it needs the public’s help to identify a man in connection to an ongoing aggravated burglary investigation. TPD noted that the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
TOPEKA, KS

