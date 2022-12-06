Read full article on original website
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA dismisses murder charges, reopens investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney, Mike Kagay dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a 2019 shooting, but the case is not over. Shawnee Co. District Court records show counts of first degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm against Lavonte Johnson were dismissed Nov. 23.
Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
WIBW
Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
WIBW
RCPD searches for man wanted on burglary, theft warrant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are on the hunt for a man wanted on an active burglary and theft warrant. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, that it is in search of Brandon Welty. It said Welty is wanted on an active warrant for residential burglary and three counts of theft.
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
WIBW
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
Police ID Kan. teens who died in crash that sent car over bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Sunday have positively identified the victims as 16-year-old Michael Tolan Jr. and 18-year-old Eric Gonzales-Del Real both of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Coroner. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After...
Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
Salina Police Department gains three new officers
On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
WIBW
Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1350kman.com
Police arrest two after fentanyl, crack cocaine seized in Junction City
Two Junction City men were arrested Wednesday after police seized over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills, believed to be fentanyl, and over 13 grams of Crack Cocaine, while serving a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street. The Junction City Police Department says 49-year-old Juan Castro and 35-year-old...
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify man in connection to aggravated burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka officials are attempting to identify a man connected to an aggravated burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 5, that it needs the public’s help to identify a man in connection to an ongoing aggravated burglary investigation. TPD noted that the...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Kansas soldier pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, dishonorably discharged
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has pled guilty to charges after being accused of stabbing a fellow soldier to death earlier this year. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas, 21, pled guilty on Friday to the lesser charge of manslaughter after being charged by the Army for murder, […]
Drowning victim recovered in Kansas lake
The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after his boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
