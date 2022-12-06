Read full article on original website
Susquehanna SPCA Pet Of The Week–‘Horse’
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Horse”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
Super Heroes Humane Society Pet Of The Week–‘Macadamia’
Meet the Super Heroes Humane Society “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Macadamia.” Macadamia is an affectionate girl that would love a quiet home where she can be the queen. Macadamia is FIV positive, which means she may be more susceptible to getting sick, but has been incredibly healthy in our care!
Ithaca Ranks Top 10 For Best Small College Cities, We Don’t Agree
You would think getting national recognition would be something to celebrate... but this is a ranking we have to disagree with. Wallethub has released their ranking of the Best College Towns & Cities in America. Like most of their lists, their rankings took in the consideration of many different factors. The three main ones for this included the locations Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment.
