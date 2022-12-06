Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
Teen surrenders, charged for role in dragging woman off Brooklyn subway bench by neck
A 16-year-old boy has turned himself into police for his role in choking and dragging a 25-year-old woman off a Brooklyn subway bench, police said Thursday.
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
Columbus woman dies 6 months after being hit by taxi in NYC
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — One of the two Columbus women who were injured by a taxi cab that jumped a curb in Manhattan and crashed into them six months ago has died. Miesha Wallace, 48, was run over by the vehicle on June 20. Authorities said the cab collided with a bicycle, slowed down, mounted a curb before the driver sped up and hit Wallace and another woman, pinning them against a wall.
Man shot to death in hallway of Bronx public housing building, gunman at large
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the hallway of a public housing building in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.
FireRescue1
Elizabeth fire department in New Jersey orders seven custom pierce fire apparatus
Elizabeth Fire Department’s new apparatus will replace old and out-of-service units to better equip the department for current and future emergency call volume. APPLETON, Wis. — Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy- Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
FireRescue1
FDNY firefighters rescue 2 men who fell down elevator shaft during fight
NEW YORK — A store security guard and a teenage shoplifter were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday when the pair fell down an elevator shaft of a Target in the Bronx following a violent fight, police and New York City Fire Department officials said. First responders were called to...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
Group attacks Bronx deli workers, steals $4,000
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said. After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and […]
Today marks 29 years since 1993 LIRR massacre
The shooting sparked calls for gun reform in New York and across the country.
talkofthesound.com
2 Bronx Men Found with Loaded Ghost Gun with Laser Sight Following New Rochelle Traffic Stop
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 8, 2022) — Two men from the Bronx are facing weapons charges after a ghost gun with a laser sight was found in their Mercedes. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a C Felony. Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, an A...
Police: MTA conductor hit in face with soda can
NEW YORK -- Police say a conductor was assaulted with a soda can at the 14th Street subway station. It happened just before midnight on the 1 train. Police said the suspect hit the 38-year-old woman in the face with the can. She was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Chinese food deliveryman, 50, viciously beaten in the Bronx; suffers head, neck, eye injuries
The 50-year-old deliveryman was taking food to an address on East Clarke Place, near Walton Avenue, in the Mount Eden section around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday when he was attacked by two men in an apparent setup.
Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
Man, 34, convicted of robbing 14 stores, gas stations, restaurants across 3 boros
A Manhattan federal jury convicted a 34-year-old man for carrying out 14 armed robberies over a three-week span in 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
FireRescue1
Hundreds of fire companies escort 2 fallen Pa. firefighters in procession from coroner’s office
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State police and hundreds of fire companies from three counties escorted two fallen firefighters from the Schuylkill County Coroner’s office to the Lehigh County Joint Operations Center in South Whitehall Township. A large American flag was erected with two cranes over the parking lot...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus
A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
