Philadelphia, PA

PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
BROOKLYN, NY
10TV

Columbus woman dies 6 months after being hit by taxi in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — One of the two Columbus women who were injured by a taxi cab that jumped a curb in Manhattan and crashed into them six months ago has died. Miesha Wallace, 48, was run over by the vehicle on June 20. Authorities said the cab collided with a bicycle, slowed down, mounted a curb before the driver sped up and hit Wallace and another woman, pinning them against a wall.
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

Elizabeth fire department in New Jersey orders seven custom pierce fire apparatus

Elizabeth Fire Department’s new apparatus will replace old and out-of-service units to better equip the department for current and future emergency call volume. APPLETON, Wis. — Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy- Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
ELIZABETH, NJ
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group attacks Bronx deli workers, steals $4,000

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said. After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: MTA conductor hit in face with soda can

NEW YORK -- Police say a conductor was assaulted with a soda can at the 14th Street subway station. It happened just before midnight on the 1 train. Police said the suspect hit the 38-year-old woman in the face with the can. She was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus

A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ

