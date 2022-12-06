Read full article on original website
A Big Holiday Staple in Billings Has Officially Ended
If you've been in Billings for a good amount of time, one of the staples of the holiday season in our city was the annual sighting of Santa Claus flying in the sky. As a child, it was super awesome to see, because it only increased my belief in Santa and my parents loved it because I made sure to go to bed right away so that the same Santa would come to the house and drop off my gifts. However, the visual of Santa in Billings will not exist this year.
What to know about the snow removal in Billings
Billings Code Enforcement is reminding citizens about proper snow removal at their residences. The Public Information Officer for the City of Billings, Victoria Hill, says that the volunteer Snow Buddies Program will be inactive this winter due to a lack of interest. According to the municipal code on snow removal,...
I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings
I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
Is restaurant staffing better in Billings, or is this the new norm?
After Chick-fil-A announced it's looking to hire 130 employees for a new Billings location, we asked several Billings restaurants if staffing is getting easier or if shortages are the new standard.
Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD
Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
Billings, Do You Get as Peeved as Me When Trying to Cancel a Service?
I've had ADT Security as my security company for seven years. I found another company that offers some different features that I've decided to switch to. So on Friday, I went to the ADT website to cancel my service with them. On their website, you have lots of different options. Like, get the package that comes with the free doorbell camera.
The Flakes Need a Puppy! Grease Melts the Hearts at TSM Billings
If you haven't seen Mark and Paul, The Breakfast Flakes, melt over a puppy, you will today! Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter brought in Grease, one of SIX puppies recently transferred to YVAS from Rez Dog Rescue... and you KNOW you need one for Christmas. Grease is 8 weeks old, a...
Brand new car: SUV winner announced in Billings Education Foundation raffle
The winner of a brand new 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was drawn Friday at Denny Menholt Chevrolet during the Billings Education Foundation's fifth annual SUV raffle.
Billings aquarium shop damaged by wayward vehicle
The Cardeneauxs had just reopened the shop three weeks prior after life threw some major hurdles in their path.
Yikes. A Hefty Fine for Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk in Billings
The Billings area woke up to a few inches of powdery snow Monday morning (12/5), our second snowfall so far this season that has consisted of more than just a few scattered flurries. We had almost four inches of snow at my place in Laurel at 5 AM this morning and it looks like Billings got about the same amount before the sun popped out at midmorning.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend
It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.
Coldest 30-Day Stretch in Billings, Montana Since 1996
If you're new to Montana- suck it up buttercup. This is how we roll. This morning it wasn't just cold in Billings, Montana- it was a biting cold. KRTV reported Tuesday night that lows in parts of North Central Montana could be down to 35 below zero with wind chill factored in.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Signs of snow by late Sunday
After a relatively quiet weather weekend, confidence is increasing that colder temperatures and potentially heavy snow will take over next week. It could start late Sunday.
West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday
West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
Sending Christmas Gifts by Mail? It’ll Cost More Than the Gift Itself…
Ridiculously high shipping costs, not only in Billings. It’s all over. I attempted to have my best friend send me some Colorado green chili. I miss my comfort food. After she called me back and told me it’ll cost $100 to ship 1 pint of green chili from Colorado to Montana, I told her, “Forget it. That’s insane. Keep it for yourself sister.” So she did.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Billings Sober Living Home Burned, Men’s Winter Clothing Needed
A fire broke out at a sober living home 2024 Green Terrace Dr. We still don't know the details how it happened. No one was injured, thank the lord. But all their warm, winter clothes, shoes, and belongings are now gone. We NEED warm winter clothing for these guys. Donate...
The Big Issues Facing Montana Ranchers, MT Stockgrowers in Town
The Montana Stockgrowers Association is in Billings for their 138th Annual Convention. It's a great opportunity to check in on some of the big issues facing today's ranchers across the state of Montana. Plus, what will they focus on in the upcoming legislative session?. Here's the answer I got: foreign...
