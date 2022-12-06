ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

A Big Holiday Staple in Billings Has Officially Ended

If you've been in Billings for a good amount of time, one of the staples of the holiday season in our city was the annual sighting of Santa Claus flying in the sky. As a child, it was super awesome to see, because it only increased my belief in Santa and my parents loved it because I made sure to go to bed right away so that the same Santa would come to the house and drop off my gifts. However, the visual of Santa in Billings will not exist this year.
yourbigsky.com

What to know about the snow removal in Billings

Billings Code Enforcement is reminding citizens about proper snow removal at their residences. The Public Information Officer for the City of Billings, Victoria Hill, says that the volunteer Snow Buddies Program will be inactive this winter due to a lack of interest. According to the municipal code on snow removal,...
103.7 The Hawk

I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings

I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
Cat Country 102.9

Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD

Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
Cat Country 102.9

Yikes. A Hefty Fine for Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk in Billings

The Billings area woke up to a few inches of powdery snow Monday morning (12/5), our second snowfall so far this season that has consisted of more than just a few scattered flurries. We had almost four inches of snow at my place in Laurel at 5 AM this morning and it looks like Billings got about the same amount before the sun popped out at midmorning.
KPVI Newschannel 6

West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday

West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
NewsTalk 95.5

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

