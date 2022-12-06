Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Elon Musk says he would put AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Related
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines
OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents. The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil honors Alexis Gabe
Family and friends paid stirring tributes to Alexis Gabe, an Oakley woman who was missing for months until her remains were discovered in rural Amador County last month. Police have said that Gabe's ex-boyfriend killed her.
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
KTVU FOX 2
Toucan wrangler in Lafayette helps capture wandering bright-billed bird
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Two wandering toucans have been flying about the skies over the East Bay, but one pastor-turned-toucan-wrangler helped capture one of the bright-billed birds. "I just really love animals," Lauren Michelle Stevens, a pastor at Lafayette United Methodist Church, said Thursday. "I guess that's how I got into...
Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Maria Marcelo, San Jose community activist, killed during religious walk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A well-known community activist in San Jose was the city's latest pedestrian death after she was killed during a religious procession Wednesday night. Maria Marcelo, 47, was fatally struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street near Plant Shopping Center.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD discuss plans to derail sideshows
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say they're monitoring chatter and preparing crews for the possibility of sideshows. It was just one week ago that a series of illegal car stunt shows took over the streets of San Francisco and the Bay Bridge. Police say they're working hard to stay...
Man killed in weekend shooting at Oakland homeless shelter site
OAKLAND – An Oakland homeless shelter site was the scene of a fatal shooting last Saturday morning, city officials said. The victim was shot at about 3:30 a.m. at the site at Third and Peralta streets near South Prescott Park and the main Oakland Post Office. The man's name has not yet been released by police, a police spokesperson said Thursday. "We are deeply troubled that one of our residents at this site was killed in a senseless act of violence," Estelle Clemons, interim director of Oakland's Human Services Department, said in a statement. "The shock and grief have reverberated...
Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco investigating Twitter over fired janitors and office beds
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco city officials are investigating Twitter following claims the company installed beds for workers and also fired union janitors without just cause. The Department of Building Inspection (DBI) and the city attorney's office launched the separate investigations amid allegations the social media company and owner Elon...
indybay.org
TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse
TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?). Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene...
Intruder at California high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
Two men accused of targeting EBT users charged by CoCo County DA
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals have been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors relating to a sophisticated financial scheme targeting people on public assistance, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said. The two men, who have no known connection to the Bay Area, were arrested in Hercules on Dec. 1, according to a CoCo […]
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
sfstandard.com
Protests Erupt Over City College Moving English Classes for Immigrants
Plans to relocate some English classes for immigrants in San Francisco have sparked protests by students who say the longer commute would make class harder to attend—and that could hurt enrollment. Immigrants flock to the English as a Second Language program at City College of San Francisco, which offers...
KTVU FOX 2
Mass employee sickout at San Francisco's Lowell H.S., payroll issues persist
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Approximately 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School called in sick on Wednesday, according to a report from SFGate. The report says the employees called out sick to protest San Francisco Unified School District's payroll issue. The district said extra additional substitutes and staff helped...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of Oakland teen stabbed at Skyline High demands security improvements
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son, Isreal, is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs.
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
Comments / 1