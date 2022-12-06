ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines

OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents.  The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil honors Alexis Gabe

Family and friends paid stirring tributes to Alexis Gabe, an Oakley woman who was missing for months until her remains were discovered in rural Amador County last month. Police have said that Gabe's ex-boyfriend killed her.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Toucan wrangler in Lafayette helps capture wandering bright-billed bird

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Two wandering toucans have been flying about the skies over the East Bay, but one pastor-turned-toucan-wrangler helped capture one of the bright-billed birds. "I just really love animals," Lauren Michelle Stevens, a pastor at Lafayette United Methodist Church, said Thursday. "I guess that's how I got into...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Maria Marcelo, San Jose community activist, killed during religious walk

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A well-known community activist in San Jose was the city's latest pedestrian death after she was killed during a religious procession Wednesday night. Maria Marcelo, 47, was fatally struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street near Plant Shopping Center.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD discuss plans to derail sideshows

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say they're monitoring chatter and preparing crews for the possibility of sideshows. It was just one week ago that a series of illegal car stunt shows took over the streets of San Francisco and the Bay Bridge. Police say they're working hard to stay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in weekend shooting at Oakland homeless shelter site

OAKLAND – An Oakland homeless shelter site was the scene of a fatal shooting last Saturday morning, city officials said. The victim was shot at about 3:30 a.m. at the site at Third and Peralta streets near South Prescott Park and the main Oakland Post Office. The man's name has not yet been released by police, a police spokesperson said Thursday. "We are deeply troubled that one of our residents at this site was killed in a senseless act of violence," Estelle Clemons, interim director of Oakland's Human Services Department, said in a statement. "The shock and grief have reverberated...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco investigating Twitter over fired janitors and office beds

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco city officials are investigating Twitter following claims the company installed beds for workers and also fired union janitors without just cause. The Department of Building Inspection (DBI) and the city attorney's office launched the separate investigations amid allegations the social media company and owner Elon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse

TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?). Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death

VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mass employee sickout at San Francisco's Lowell H.S., payroll issues persist

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Approximately 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School called in sick on Wednesday, according to a report from SFGate. The report says the employees called out sick to protest San Francisco Unified School District's payroll issue. The district said extra additional substitutes and staff helped...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

