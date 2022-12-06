Read full article on original website
New Story Arc Previewed: ‘Blood Stained Teeth’ #7
“NEW STORY ARC Atticus Sloane has a cash flow problem! But with Mr. Tooth still on his back, raising cash to pay the Bone Merchant is easier said than done. Meanwhile, the devious First Borns reveal their plans as the mysterious Pensmiths-an ancient society of Vampire assassins-enter the fray. Series artist and co-creator PATRIC REYNOLDS returns to the hit series to explore deadly new corners of this blood-sucking universe!”
Preview: Scott Snyder And Francis Manapul Reunite On ‘Nocterra Special: Val’
“DARK VAL” – In this special one-shot featuring awesome art by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Clear Justice League) Val reflects on her hard and sometimes merciless past in the wake of the shocking events at the conclusion of “Pedal to the Metal.”. But when an unlikely ally reveals a...
Previewing ‘Superman: Son Of Kal-El’ #18 Final Issue
Inks: Cian Tormey, Ruairí Coleman and Scott Hanna. Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. With the landmark Action Comics #1050 just around the corner, prepare for the ultimate battle between Superman and Lex Luthor as Clark and Jon continue their intensive training. But will it be enough to overcome the mysterious new villain calling themselves Red Sin?
Preview: The Island Will Show The Contestants Who They Truly Are In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #2
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #2, out next week from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Shadewa, and letterer Rus Wooten. After being dropped on a terrifying island with an ever-changing landscape and left to fight for their lives, it’s all-out mayhem...
Dark Horse Presents A New ‘Stranger Things’ Anthology Comic Series
Welcome to Hawkins, Indiana—where nothing “strange” ever happens. Writer Jody Houser returns to pen an anthology of vibrant new stories woven into the larger tapestry of the Netflix series Stranger Things in Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins. Joining Houser on her trip through Hawkins are artists Caio Filipe, Sunando C, and Giorgia Gio Esposito, colorist Dan Jackson, and letterer Nate Piekos.
Preview: Festive And Fun Stories In ‘Archie Showcase Digest #11–Christmas Stocking’
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of Archie Showcase Digest #11: Christmas Stocking, out this week. ‘Archie Showcase Digest returns with another collection of ho-ho-hilarious and festively fun stories, puzzles, and much, much more! Grab a copy or ten and fill the stockings of the Archie fans in your life!’
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition HC, out next week from writer Mike Mignola, writer/artist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Join monster hunters extraordinaire and jump into eerie and whimsical Victorian-style tales of monster hunters, vampires, and supernatural...
Gus Starts Hearing Voices In ‘Damage Control’ #5 Preview
This is it… This is Gus’s absolute last, last chance to find a place to fit in at Damage Control. Unfortunately, the only remaining department that will have him is the Deep Storage Vault—where he is tasked with cataloging the contents of all the endless rows of crates and containers. Seems like it should be fairly low-risk. However, this is Gus we’re talking about, and before the day is over, there will be a massive morass of mechanical mayhem perpetrated by Machine Man, Jocasta, Sentry 459, TESS-ONE and Sentinels galore! Hans Rodionoff and Adam F. Goldberg continue to churn out hilarious word combinations, and Nathan Stockman serves up visual punchlines that will delight and entertain you as we conclude Gus’ epic journey through Damage Control!
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
Review: ‘All Against All’ #1 Is A Brutal Beginning To An Exciting Scifi World
Earth is dead. Most of its life is extinct. All that’s left is captive on an alien research station. And that’s just the beginning of the story in All Against All #1. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren begin the brutal story of Earth’s last remnants.
Let’s Try This Again: Reviewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #9
‘Immortal X-Men’ #9 unleashes the most sinister member of the Quiet Council as the series move ever closer to the upcoming ‘Sins of Sinister’ event, in a really darkly fun & informative issue that moves a lot of the brewing plots forward. This is a series that continues to evolve and show off just how many things can be done with such an array of characters that span the range from complicated to amoral to just pure evil.
Preview: Artemis Is On A Quest For Revenge In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
Satire With Bite – Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #2
“Billionaire Island still stands, but life is very different than it once was. With mercenaries at every turn and F-list stars struggling to survive, the lush life has taken a turn for the worse. Join us on a walking tour as we see what’s left of the island… and what’s in store for our hero, Business Dog!”
David Michelinie Returns With More ‘Venom: Lethal Protector’ In March 2023
This year, Venom co-creator David Michelinie made his epic return to the world of symbiotes in Venom: Lethal Protector, and the hit series took readers back to Venom’s early days as a wicked web-slinger. Now, prepare for round two as Michelinie is back with another all-new five-issue Venom saga in Venom: Lethal Protector II.
Family Reunions Can Be Difficult When Your Folks Are Supervillains: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #13
“Batgirls Steph and Cass were taken off guard when they were captured by their own parents while magically swapped inside each other’s body in the 2022 Annual, and now it’s time for them to take the power back and do their own confronting! But sometimes it’s easier to kick butt than it is to talk about feelings, especially when those feelings hit close to home. Lady Shiva and Cluemaster seem to want to make amends with their daughters, but if the girls know anything, it’s that nothing is ever what it seems!”
The Next ‘2000 AD Apex Edition’: The Brilliance Of Kevin O’Neill
Last month we lost Kevin O’Neill, one of the great talents in comics. Which makes the announcement today that he and 2000 AD had been working on an apex edition of his work somewhat bittersweet. This came as a hard read this morning – just awful timing on top...
Too Much Wibbly Wobbly In The Timey Wimey: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #9
‘Marauders’ #9 hits a point of lore, character, and nostalgia overload as it continues the team’s already deadly trip to the ancient past to save some of the very first mutants of Earth. Tons of solid ideas and energetic vivid fun artwork fill this book that tries to stay afloat even as it gets a bit lost within itself and the story trappings at times.
DC Comics Reveals ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Variant Covers
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is due out March 17, 2023 and to mark the release DC Comics have commissioned a set of variant covers featuring art inspired by the movie. Here’s the covers and the comics they will be adorning across the month of the film’s release:
Early Look: A Young Woman Comes Into Her Magical Abilities In ‘Season Of The Bruja’
‘From a young age, Althalia knew she would someday be the last of her kind—a bruja, tasked with keeping the power and stories of the ancient ways from fading fully into history. Never alone, Althalia works in a paranormal museum with her friends, a real-life Chupacabra and a were-coyote, while living with and caring for her beloved abuela. Through these powerful connections, her skills and knowledge grow.
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 9 – The Silent Night Of The Batman
More Comicon Advent treats now, a Christmas comic every day of Advent leading up to Christmas Day… today it’s ‘The Silent Night of the Batman‘, a classic short from Gary Friedrich with art by Neal Adams and Dick Giordano. It was a short in Batman #219...
