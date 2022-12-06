Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.