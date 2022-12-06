Darlene Twyla Parker, 55, passed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital surrounded by family. Darlene was born on May 3, 1967 to the late Donald Brown Roane and the late Lillie Bell Parker, both of Mansfield. In her youth, she was an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She was a proud graduate of Malabar High School, class of 1985. During her time there, she was a fun, charismatic student that participated in band (clarinet), majorettes, and Latin Club. As an adult, Darlene was the “Crusin’ Diva” that loved to cruise anywhere at anytime. She often said, “Don’t wait for anyone else to take you somewhere…take yourself”; This she did, while introducing many others to her passion for cruising. When she was not cruising, she was watching cruises, HGTV, or doing numerous home projects. When anyone said she could not, she did. Darlene loved to bake and planned various events. Darlene was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary, youth praise dance leader (Jesus Jewels), and participated in many church events. In the Mansfield Community, she could be seen many places from: feeding the Tyger football team, teaching flag corps, twirling fire with the Alumni Band, or helping to coordinate the city’s Juneteenth celebration. She was a dedicated 31-year employee, that has survived the many iterations, of what is now Lumen Technologies. Darlene is survived by three sons: Javar (Aaron) Parker, Atlanta, Georgia; Sergio Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Dominique Carter, Tacoma, Washington; sisters: Catha Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Tressie (Jarvis) Allen, Jacksonville, Florida; Marsha Scott, Columbus, Ohio; Deanna Brown, Richmond, Virginia; Brothers: Lash Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Kevin (Cara) Parker, Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Donnie (Tick) Roane, Roswell, Georgia; 1 granddaughter: Payton Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Darlene was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Grayer; sister, Delphine Roane; niece, Tiffany Parker; and Special Mother, Precious Carter. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Oasis of Love COGIC, 190 Chester Ave, Mansfield, Ohio, 44903; Bishop William W. Morris, Jr. Eulogist. Viewing and visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery. Please send flowers and well-wishes c/o Darlene Parker to the Marlan Gary Funeral home: 753 McPherson St., Mansfield, Ohio, 44903 (formerly Williams Funeral Services). To offer condolences to The PARKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO