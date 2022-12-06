Read full article on original website
Darlene Twyla Parker
Darlene Twyla Parker, 55, passed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital surrounded by family. Darlene was born on May 3, 1967 to the late Donald Brown Roane and the late Lillie Bell Parker, both of Mansfield. In her youth, she was an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She was a proud graduate of Malabar High School, class of 1985. During her time there, she was a fun, charismatic student that participated in band (clarinet), majorettes, and Latin Club. As an adult, Darlene was the “Crusin’ Diva” that loved to cruise anywhere at anytime. She often said, “Don’t wait for anyone else to take you somewhere…take yourself”; This she did, while introducing many others to her passion for cruising. When she was not cruising, she was watching cruises, HGTV, or doing numerous home projects. When anyone said she could not, she did. Darlene loved to bake and planned various events. Darlene was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary, youth praise dance leader (Jesus Jewels), and participated in many church events. In the Mansfield Community, she could be seen many places from: feeding the Tyger football team, teaching flag corps, twirling fire with the Alumni Band, or helping to coordinate the city’s Juneteenth celebration. She was a dedicated 31-year employee, that has survived the many iterations, of what is now Lumen Technologies. Darlene is survived by three sons: Javar (Aaron) Parker, Atlanta, Georgia; Sergio Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Dominique Carter, Tacoma, Washington; sisters: Catha Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Tressie (Jarvis) Allen, Jacksonville, Florida; Marsha Scott, Columbus, Ohio; Deanna Brown, Richmond, Virginia; Brothers: Lash Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Kevin (Cara) Parker, Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Donnie (Tick) Roane, Roswell, Georgia; 1 granddaughter: Payton Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Darlene was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Grayer; sister, Delphine Roane; niece, Tiffany Parker; and Special Mother, Precious Carter. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Oasis of Love COGIC, 190 Chester Ave, Mansfield, Ohio, 44903; Bishop William W. Morris, Jr. Eulogist. Viewing and visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery. Please send flowers and well-wishes c/o Darlene Parker to the Marlan Gary Funeral home: 753 McPherson St., Mansfield, Ohio, 44903 (formerly Williams Funeral Services). To offer condolences to The PARKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
Dennis Lee Traxler
Dennis Lee Traxler 83, formerly of Mansfield Ohio passed away surrounded by loving family in St. Petersburg FL on Dec. 5th 2022. Denny was born in Crestline, OH on April 25, 1939. He graduated from Mansfield Saint Peter's Catholic School in 1957. He served in the Navy Sept. 1957 to 1961. Serving aboard CVA-42 the USS Roosevelt. He worked and lived overseas for the US government for 16 years, then retiring to St. Petersburg FL in 1999.
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
Cleveland Rhodes trips Cleveland Glenville in tenacious tussle
Cleveland Rhodes didn't flinch, finally repelling Cleveland Glenville 86-78 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 9. Cleveland Rhodes drew first blood by forging a 17-11 margin over Cleveland Glenville after the first quarter.
Lorain denies East Cleveland Shaw's challenge
Lorain knocked off East Cleveland Shaw 51-36 on December 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Lorain and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on January 28, 2022 at Lorain High School. For a full recap, click here.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Barbara Marie Scott
Barbara Marie Scott, age 99, passed away just after midnight on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ontario Estates. Born August 16, 1923, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was one of eleven children of the late Catherine (Schadd) and John Meister. Barbara was a long-time member of the Middle Bellville Apostolic Christian Church. She was an amazing seamstress and tailor and completed alterations and fittings for many dress shops in the area. She enjoyed gardening and always had beautiful flowers in and around her home.
William "Bill" Martin
William "Bill" C. Martin, 80, of Mansfield passed away December 6, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. Bill was born March 17, 1942 in Parker, Pennsylvania to Charles W. and Zelia Anthony Martin. Bill retired from Glen-Gery Brick in Marion, Ohio. He was a member of the ham radio operator organization and St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. Bill was also instrumental in the creation of the neighborhood watch club committee and loved restoring his Studebaker and spending many hours on projects in his garage.
Mansfield’s first film industry mixer hosted by Braintree & Cypress Hill Winery
MANSFIELD — Director and film producer of Rominus James Productions David Kirst saw “everyone having a good time” at Mansfield’s first film industry mixer Wednesday night. More than 100 people registered for the event hosted at Cypress Hill Winery at 51 E. 4th St. in Mansfield....
Copley sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Aurora
Copley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Aurora 80-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 9. Last season, Copley and Aurora faced off on December 10, 2021 at Aurora High School. For a full recap, click here.
Barbara A. Downs
Barbara Ann Downs, our much-loved mom, grandmother, and sister will be celebrating Christmas with her Lord this year. On Monday, December 5, 2022, God relieved her pain and took her to the place He had prepared for her. She leaves with us many cherished memories. Barbara was born in Mansfield...
Fremont Ross outclasses Oregon Clay
Fremont Ross put together a victorious gameplan to stop Oregon Clay 66-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Fremont Ross a 15-6 lead over Oregon Clay.
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
McConnelsville Morgan pushes over Coshocton
McConnelsville Morgan put together a victorious gameplan to stop Coshocton 80-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Coshocton and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on December 17, 2021 at McConnelsville Morgan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Canton GlenOak delivers smashing punch to stump Canton McKinley
Canton GlenOak controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-46 win against Canton McKinley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Canton McKinley and Canton GlenOak played in a 66-56 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.
Michael E. Shrock, Jr.
Michael E. Shrock, Jr., 37, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with his mother, brother, and son by his side. Michael was born October 1, 1985, in Shelby, to Michael E. Sr. and Pamela (Wyrick) Shrock. He graduated from Madison High School in 2004. He loved gummies, especially gummy bears and hoarding packets of hot sauce from Taco Bell. Michael had a good niche for remodeling and the ability for recognizing fine detail. He was a caring, helpful, easy-going person, and was very well liked. Michael was selfless and thought of others before himself. He was a very willing person who liked to take on challenges. His niece, Lexy, always wanted to ride quads with Michael first before riding with her dad. His nephew, Soli, always said Michael was a very chatty person. He was a very good mechanic and could fix a vehicle with minimal effort. He loved music and had a collection of guitars. Michael loved his 1970 Monte Carlo, and he could quote almost any Will Ferrell movie. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Tiffin Columbian smashes through Upper Sandusky
Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Upper Sandusky, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 72-36 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Upper Sandusky squared off with December 28, 2020 at Upper Sandusky High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
