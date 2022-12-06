Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
USI to get miles and acres of biking and walking trails
Trail Heads Southwest Indiana is a volunteer based non-profit organization that develops infrastructure and support programs for bike and walking trails. They provide clubs for kids to get active, and give back to their community to help maintain, and learn how to use the trails properly by practicing proper bike safety.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wevv.com
USI Public Safety officials honored by Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department
Officials with the University of Southern Indiana say they pride themselves on how involved the University's personnel is in the local community. Two of USI's public safety officers were recently honored for their service with the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department. Officer Rick Wolf and SSGT. Nathan Devillez have both...
Evansville Parents Worry EVSC’s New Proposed Calendar Will Have Negative Affect On Fall Festival
During the last Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting, a couple of changes were proposed to the 2022/2023 calendar. One pretty big change has caught the attention of parents that could affect a huge fundraising event in Evansville. EVSC's Proposed Calendar Change Could Affect the WSNC Fall Festival. The proposed...
wevv.com
Reward offered for information on Christmas light vandalism in Wabash County
Authorities in Wabash County, Illinois, are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Thursday evening Christmas light vandalism. A news release from Wabash County Crimestoppers says that police were called to a home at 1202 Poplar Street in Mt. Carmel on Thursday around 6 p.m. to investigate a vandalism.
14news.com
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy. On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County. Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and...
wevv.com
Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County
It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
wevv.com
Gibson County Sheriff's Office looking to fill multiple positions
Law enforcement authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say they're looking to hire for multiple positions. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday it was looking for candidates for the positions of Probationary Deputy Sheriff, Corrections Officers, Field Officer, and Facility Officer. Here are some details on the open positions from...
wevv.com
United Way of Southwestern Indiana announces latest Pathway Grant recipients
The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has announced an investment of nearly $470,000 into programs aimed at improving school engagement for local children and youth, according to a press release. The funds will be aimed at prioritizing services for low-income students. This is the first time the Thriving Next Gen...
wevv.com
'Newburgh Winterlights' canceled Thursday due to technical issue
A holiday time light display event in Newburgh, Indiana, has been canceled for Thursday. A statement from Historic Newburgh, Inc. says that the "Newburgh Winterlights" event had been canceled Thursday due to a technical issue. Organizers say work is being done to correct the issue, and that the event will...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
wevv.com
Inaugural ceremony of Vanderburgh County elected officials scheduled for January 2nd
An inaugural ceremony for the newly elected officials of Vanderburgh County is scheduled for Monday, January 2nd, 2023. It's happening in the ballrooms of the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, with the ceremony getting underway at noon. Anyone interested in going is asked to RSVP with their total guest...
Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
wevv.com
Community One unveiled their newest addition of affordable homes on Kentucky Ave.
Community One has unveiled one of three homes Thursday in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Kentucky Avenue. They are in their 10th year as a neighborhood revitalization and community development organization nonprofit here in Evansville. This is their 10th house collectively that they have presented as affordable housing for middle...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
wevv.com
Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old
The City of Henderson is coming together to honor a former classmate who passed away in November, and spread the word about an epidemic that’s touching the lives of many. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. “He was just someone that...
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
14news.com
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning. According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair. Officials say there could be no or poor cell...
Comments / 0