ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

M.A.C. Teamed Up With Whitney Houston’s Estate on a Makeup Collection Fit for the Icon

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uen4u_0jZFHFNE00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s always a little strange when brands — beauty or fashion — create collections inspired by people who have died. Like, who is making these decisions? Luckily, with the M.A.C. Cosmetics x Whitney Houston Collection , the brand partnered with the Whitney Houston Estate to celebrate the icon as a beauty muse. Because we talk about her incredible voice all the time but we can’t forget the looks she served throughout her life.

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” Pat Houston, Executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston (and her former manager) said in a statement. “Our work with M.A.C is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to the eye and lip colors that she loved to work with.”

The collection comes just in time for Sony Pictures’ musical biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody , which hits theaters on December 21. We hear the collection was actually used on Naomi Ackie, who plays Houston.

The limited-edition line features lipstick, glosses, an eyeshadow palette, powder blush, golden bronzer and more that’ll help you get the singer’s iconic smoky eyes and bold lips. Everything drops on M.A.C.’s website and Macy’s on December 8. Shop it all, below.

Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Just Whitney

This Golden Bronze hue brings life to any makeup look.

Just Whitney $44 Buy Now

Whitney’s Nippy Eye-Conic Palette

With eight shades including Nippy’s Grape (a cool grey), Nippy’s Crease (a plum shimmer), and Nippy’s Chestnut (a mid-toned brown).

Whitney’s Nippy Eye-Conic Palette $39 Buy Now

Lipglass

There are two glossy Lipglass hues: Nippy’s Shimmery Gold (a gold sparkle) and Nippy’s Shimmery Cinnamon Bricky (a brick copper sparkle).

Lipglass $23 Buy Now

Lipstick

Choose from four lipstick shades: Nippy’s Moody Nude (a pink-beige Cremesheen), Nippy’s Rose (a pearly coral-pink Frost), Nippy’s Feisty Red (a brick-red Amplified) and Nippy’s Sensual Red (a deep plum-red Matte).

Lipstick $23 Buy Now

80 Romantic Lash

Faux lashes to top off your bold eye makeup look.

80 Romantic Lash $20 Buy Now

Nippy’s Clutch

This metallic makeup bag doubles as a going-out bag.

Nippy’s Clutch $40 Buy Now

Powder Blush

Choose from two shimmery shades In Nippy’s Plum Rose (a raisin red) and Nippy’s Pink Rose (a washed cranberry).

Powder Blush $20 Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0jZFHFNE00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

E.L.F. Is Celebrating its Halo Glow Restock (!!!) With a Hilarious Meghan Trainor Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Update December 8, 2022: It’s baaack! After accumulating a waitlist of more than 75,000 people, E.L.F.’s viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock. To celebrate, the brand teamed up with The Weather Channel (there’s a “100 percent chance of glow”) brought to you by Meghan Trainor. The singer and current TikTok superstar delivers a “special radiance report” to ensure everyone knows Halo Glow is back just in time for the holidays. The campaign features an in-studio weather broadcast and...
StyleCaster

TikTok’s Buzziest Lash Serum’s Exclusive Holiday Set Is Here for Only $69—But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. My New Year’s resolution is to enter my villain era and to do so for myself, I’m gunning for longer lashes and brows. There’s just something about the process of watching the growth for me that I love waiting for. Usually, these cost a pretty penny and for good reason—but this holiday season, GrandeLash is gifting the public with a four-piece set that takes care of all of our lash serum needs and beyond. RELATED: Brooke Shields Credits This Amazon Serum For...
StyleCaster

Justin Just Reacted to Jen Denying Claims Brad ‘Left’ Her Because She ‘Wouldn’t Give Him a Kid’

A supportive ex! Justin Theroux just reacted to Jennifer Aniston opening up about her infertility issues. The Mosquito Coast star expressed his love for his ex-wife when she posted about her tell-all Allure cover story. On November 9, Jennifer posted a picture of her Allure cover shoot on her Instagram. “End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue ,” she captioned the post. In the accompanying cover story, The Morning Show star revealed her baby journey and her struggles with infertility. Justin commented two encouraging emojis on the post, “ .” Many...
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection

Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
thezoereport.com

Lily Collins' Soft Brown Glam Solidifies Hot Cocoa-Chic Makeup As This Winter’s Biggest Beauty Trend

Emily in Paris fans, rejoice. Netflix’s buzzy rom-com series is due to hit the streaming service later this month, and viewers can surely count on another season chock-full of bold, bright looks from the show’s star, Lily Collins. In the first two seasons, her character made a splash with larger-than-life curls, a penchant for red lipstick, and borderline zany outfits. Of course, the actor’s signature blunt bangs also made an appearance in the series — and at last night’s premiere. On the Parisian-themed red carpet, Lily Collins’ matte brown lipstick and choppy, face-framing layers sufficiently stirred up even more excitement for the season 3 debut while also serving as the perfect winter beauty inspo.
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Lizzo’s Bold Style Statement Was Good as Hell at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Watch: Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs. All eyes were on Lizzo as she accepted the People's Champion Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.. For the ceremony, "Truth Hurts" singer had the juice while rockin' a structured multicolored Alexander McQueen structured creation featuring a caged bodice and bird and flower print. She accessorized with gold chain jewels, a statement hairstyle and colorful nails. (See all the winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)
SANTA MONICA, CA
musictimes.com

Keke Palmer Boyfriend: Who Is Darius Jackson, How Did They Meet, More [Details]

After Keke Palmer announced-or confirmed- her pregnancy through her "SNL" monologue, all eyes turn to the man who she's in a relationship with. Not a lot is known about Darius Jackson, Palmer's baby daddy, but reports still managed to dish out some information about him and the pair's relationship. According...
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
StyleCaster

Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’

With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla

Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
People

Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release

LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

72K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy