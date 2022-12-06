M.A.C. Teamed Up With Whitney Houston’s Estate on a Makeup Collection Fit for the Icon
It’s always a little strange when brands — beauty or fashion — create collections inspired by people who have died. Like, who is making these decisions? Luckily, with the M.A.C. Cosmetics x Whitney Houston Collection , the brand partnered with the Whitney Houston Estate to celebrate the icon as a beauty muse. Because we talk about her incredible voice all the time but we can’t forget the looks she served throughout her life.
“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” Pat Houston, Executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston (and her former manager) said in a statement. “Our work with M.A.C is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to the eye and lip colors that she loved to work with.”
The collection comes just in time for Sony Pictures’ musical biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody , which hits theaters on December 21. We hear the collection was actually used on Naomi Ackie, who plays Houston.
The limited-edition line features lipstick, glosses, an eyeshadow palette, powder blush, golden bronzer and more that’ll help you get the singer’s iconic smoky eyes and bold lips. Everything drops on M.A.C.’s website and Macy’s on December 8. Shop it all, below.
Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Just Whitney
This Golden Bronze hue brings life to any makeup look.Just Whitney $44 Buy Now
Whitney’s Nippy Eye-Conic Palette
With eight shades including Nippy’s Grape (a cool grey), Nippy’s Crease (a plum shimmer), and Nippy’s Chestnut (a mid-toned brown).Whitney’s Nippy Eye-Conic Palette $39 Buy Now
Lipglass
There are two glossy Lipglass hues: Nippy’s Shimmery Gold (a gold sparkle) and Nippy’s Shimmery Cinnamon Bricky (a brick copper sparkle).Lipglass $23 Buy Now
Lipstick
Choose from four lipstick shades: Nippy’s Moody Nude (a pink-beige Cremesheen), Nippy’s Rose (a pearly coral-pink Frost), Nippy’s Feisty Red (a brick-red Amplified) and Nippy’s Sensual Red (a deep plum-red Matte).Lipstick $23 Buy Now
80 Romantic Lash
Faux lashes to top off your bold eye makeup look.80 Romantic Lash $20 Buy Now
Nippy’s Clutch
This metallic makeup bag doubles as a going-out bag.Nippy’s Clutch $40 Buy Now
Powder Blush
Choose from two shimmery shades In Nippy’s Plum Rose (a raisin red) and Nippy’s Pink Rose (a washed cranberry).Powder Blush $20 Buy Now
