Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boreal.org
Ice Fishing & Winter Show This Weekend At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show is this weekend at the DECC. Click here for ticket information. To view the video for this story and additional news, follow this link to Fox 21 News.
boreal.org
Nurses at Lake View in Two Harbors withdraw strike notice
The 18 MNA nurses at Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors have withdrawn their strike notice. Even so, the MNA says negotiations for a new contract are ongoing. The Lake View negotiation team released this statement Thursday night:. “As a sign of good faith, the nurses of Lake View Hospital...
boreal.org
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death
Peter Kvietkauskas - Northern News Now - December 8, 2022. The Superior police department released the name of the employee killed when he fell off a ship at a drydock Monday at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to the department, despite lifesaving efforts, 64 year-old Randall Mulvaney of Watertown, Wisconsin...
boreal.org
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
boreal.org
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
boreal.org
Northland 4 day forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 8, 2022. Temperatures start to rebound as we head towards the end of the week. A system passing through the Midwest may bring some light snow across our south Friday. The next chance for some wintry precipitation will be this weekend. We are still looking at the chance for an impactful winter storm next week.
boreal.org
Saturday forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 10 , 2022. Temperatures will be fairly warm Saturday, with ongoing snow and some freezing drizzle through the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the Twin Ports and up the North Shore.
boreal.org
Local Postmaster Shares Tips for Holiday Shipping
With the holidays only a few weeks away, some people will wait until the last minute to send gifts. But according to the Duluth Postmaster, packages should be mailed sooner rather than later. The Duluth Post Office sees an influx of packages coming in and out of their building this...
boreal.org
Winter storm likely next week Tuesday through Thursday
December 9. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A winter storm is likely to impact the Northland from Tuesday evening through Thursday, with accumulating snow being the primary concern. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates, since things can and will change before mid next week.
boreal.org
Fugitive arrested on Decker Road in Duluth
Police said a wanted Department of Corrections fugitive with a lengthy, violent criminal history is now behind bars. He’s been identified as 29-year-old James Wilkinson. Duluth Police, along with the Tactical Response Team and deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 4700 block of Decker Road.
boreal.org
Holiday Fire Safety Tips
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the snow and the trees decorated. But it is also the time of year when the fire danger in your home increases significantly. There are a number of things that could cause problems for you this holiday season. Jesse Buhs,...
boreal.org
Woman rescued after car goes into Saginaw pond
Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - December 6, 2022. Crews rescued a woman whose car went into a Saginaw pond Tuesday morning. According to our reporter on scene, first responders were still trying to remove the vehicle from the small body of water off Munger Shaw Road as of 9:15 a.m.
Comments / 0