UCLA Community Reacts to Women’s Soccer Winning NCAA Championship

The miraculous comeback victory in overtime sparked celebration across the internet as the Bruins finally secured national title No. 120.

After going nearly two years between NCAA championships, the Bruin faithful have another title to celebrate.

No. 1 seed UCLA women’s soccer won its second national championship Monday night in Cary, North Carolina, defeating No. 2 seed UNC 3-2 in overtime. The Bruins needed to come back from down two goals in the final 10 minutes to win, and that's exactly what they did, becoming the first team ever to do so in the College Cup final.

Junior forward Reilyn Turner created one of the most iconic viral moments of the sports year with her equalizer header with 16 seconds left in regulation. Graduate midfielder Maricarmen Reyes scored the winner with 3:20 left in extra time, narrowly squeezing it under the keeper's glove inside the right post.

The fans who made the trip to Cary, North Carolina, rejoiced in the stands, but there were plenty of UCLA supporters who were watching from the edge of their seats at home. Given that UCLA women's soccer won its first title since 2013 and secured the school its first NCAA championship since the 2020-2021 academic year, fans made sure to revel in the victory.

Members of UCLA Athletics made sure to join in on the party as well, from the athletes and administrators who were there at WakeMed Soccer Park to the coaches, student-athletes and alumni keeping an eye on their team from across the country.

Media members local and national were drawn to the match as well, shining a spotlight on women's soccer following one of the sports' greatest finishes ever.

The Sickos Committee, a popular college football-centric Twitter account, continued its tradition of editing schools' logos when their teams win national championships.

The reactions from North Carolina fans were, as expected, not as kind, with many fans complaining about the no-call on Turner's equalizer, claiming their goalie was pushed by sophomore defender Jayden Perry while in the net.

The Bruins had some support in watching the Tar Heels fall, though, in some unexpected allies from just up Tobacco Road.

