ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Community Reacts to Women’s Soccer Winning NCAA Championship

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cYXr_0jZFH7Of00

The miraculous comeback victory in overtime sparked celebration across the internet as the Bruins finally secured national title No. 120.

After going nearly two years between NCAA championships, the Bruin faithful have another title to celebrate.

No. 1 seed UCLA women’s soccer won its second national championship Monday night in Cary, North Carolina, defeating No. 2 seed UNC 3-2 in overtime. The Bruins needed to come back from down two goals in the final 10 minutes to win, and that's exactly what they did, becoming the first team ever to do so in the College Cup final.

Junior forward Reilyn Turner created one of the most iconic viral moments of the sports year with her equalizer header with 16 seconds left in regulation. Graduate midfielder Maricarmen Reyes scored the winner with 3:20 left in extra time, narrowly squeezing it under the keeper's glove inside the right post.

The fans who made the trip to Cary, North Carolina, rejoiced in the stands, but there were plenty of UCLA supporters who were watching from the edge of their seats at home. Given that UCLA women's soccer won its first title since 2013 and secured the school its first NCAA championship since the 2020-2021 academic year, fans made sure to revel in the victory.

Members of UCLA Athletics made sure to join in on the party as well, from the athletes and administrators who were there at WakeMed Soccer Park to the coaches, student-athletes and alumni keeping an eye on their team from across the country.

Media members local and national were drawn to the match as well, shining a spotlight on women's soccer following one of the sports' greatest finishes ever.

The Sickos Committee, a popular college football-centric Twitter account, continued its tradition of editing schools' logos when their teams win national championships.

The reactions from North Carolina fans were, as expected, not as kind, with many fans complaining about the no-call on Turner's equalizer, claiming their goalie was pushed by sophomore defender Jayden Perry while in the net.

The Bruins had some support in watching the Tar Heels fall, though, in some unexpected allies from just up Tobacco Road.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA Olympic sports stories : UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Former Cal State Fullerton baseball coach George Horton joins OC Riptide staff

George Horton has joined the OC Riptide staff. (Photo courtesy OC Riptide). George Horton, who led national power Cal State Fullerton to the 2004 National Championship has joined the Orange County Riptide as a special assistant, officials announced. Horton’s duties with the OC Riptide “will be broad in scope assisting...
FULLERTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

KNBC to Lose Chuck Henry Along with 4 Reporters to Early Retirement at End of Year

Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC is losing at least five journalists to an early retirement package at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Times reports that anchor Chuck Henry, “along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted ‘voluntary early retirement’ buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to three station insiders who were not authorized to comment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy