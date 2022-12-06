Read full article on original website
Preview: Scott Snyder And Francis Manapul Reunite On ‘Nocterra Special: Val’
“DARK VAL” – In this special one-shot featuring awesome art by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Clear Justice League) Val reflects on her hard and sometimes merciless past in the wake of the shocking events at the conclusion of “Pedal to the Metal.”. But when an unlikely ally reveals a...
Dark Horse Presents A New ‘Stranger Things’ Anthology Comic Series
Welcome to Hawkins, Indiana—where nothing “strange” ever happens. Writer Jody Houser returns to pen an anthology of vibrant new stories woven into the larger tapestry of the Netflix series Stranger Things in Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins. Joining Houser on her trip through Hawkins are artists Caio Filipe, Sunando C, and Giorgia Gio Esposito, colorist Dan Jackson, and letterer Nate Piekos.
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition HC, out next week from writer Mike Mignola, writer/artist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Join monster hunters extraordinaire and jump into eerie and whimsical Victorian-style tales of monster hunters, vampires, and supernatural...
Let’s Try This Again: Reviewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #9
‘Immortal X-Men’ #9 unleashes the most sinister member of the Quiet Council as the series move ever closer to the upcoming ‘Sins of Sinister’ event, in a really darkly fun & informative issue that moves a lot of the brewing plots forward. This is a series that continues to evolve and show off just how many things can be done with such an array of characters that span the range from complicated to amoral to just pure evil.
Preview: The Island Will Show The Contestants Who They Truly Are In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #2
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #2, out next week from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Shadewa, and letterer Rus Wooten. After being dropped on a terrifying island with an ever-changing landscape and left to fight for their lives, it’s all-out mayhem...
Satire With Bite – Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #2
“Billionaire Island still stands, but life is very different than it once was. With mercenaries at every turn and F-list stars struggling to survive, the lush life has taken a turn for the worse. Join us on a walking tour as we see what’s left of the island… and what’s in store for our hero, Business Dog!”
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
Family Reunions Can Be Difficult When Your Folks Are Supervillains: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #13
“Batgirls Steph and Cass were taken off guard when they were captured by their own parents while magically swapped inside each other’s body in the 2022 Annual, and now it’s time for them to take the power back and do their own confronting! But sometimes it’s easier to kick butt than it is to talk about feelings, especially when those feelings hit close to home. Lady Shiva and Cluemaster seem to want to make amends with their daughters, but if the girls know anything, it’s that nothing is ever what it seems!”
First Look: A Hopeful Spirit Meets Vengeful Plotting In ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #3
BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at Eve: Children Of The Moon #3, the next issue in their Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, rising star artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While Eve courts the people with her determined and hopeful spirit, Selene...
The Bell Rings For The Final Round: Previewing ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #7 Series’ Finale
“MINISERIES FINALE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, INTRODUCING THE FINAL ISSUE OF THIS SERIES!!! Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face the ultimate challenge on their path to resurrecting Lona’s mother! Will they be successful?”. Do A Powerbomb #7 is out now from Image Comics.
Meet Mr. And Mrs. Menace: Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #3
The senses-shattering third chapter of “No More Teachers” continues as the Batman Incorporated team find themselves at war with…a rival Bat-group? And Ghost-Maker is about to come face-to-face with his greatest failure and his deadliest enemy–the mysterious PHANTOM-ONE!”. Batman Incorporated #3 is out Tuesday 13th December...
Trying To Make Sense Of A Serial Killer’s Motive: Previewing ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #3
The doctors try to make sense of the serial killer’s motive with help from the town sheriff. As Nick wanders the streets of Disante, in search of something that might connect him to Unit 731 and the serial killer, he makes a wrong turn and finds more than he bargained for.
Mark Millar Announces ‘The Ambassadors’ With Frank Quitely, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel And More
The Hollywood Reporter today broke the news of Mark Millar’s newest comic book project, The Ambassadors, which will be published by Image Comics, with the first issue coming out in March, 2023. Artists involved with this new comic include Frank Quitely, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel, Matteo Scalera, Matteo Buffagni and Karl Kerschl. Each will illustrate one issue, set in a different country. Quitely alone, according to THR, spent “two years on his volume.”
Beware The Creeper In ‘Danger Street’ #1 Preview
“Joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn? Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. Soon they’ll learn that calling upon a New God never ends well, and their world is headed for a crisis as a result! The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool. Expect the unexpected with a supporting cast featuring Manhunter, Lady Cop, the Green Team, and the Creeper!
The Next ‘2000 AD Apex Edition’: The Brilliance Of Kevin O’Neill
Last month we lost Kevin O’Neill, one of the great talents in comics. Which makes the announcement today that he and 2000 AD had been working on an apex edition of his work somewhat bittersweet. This came as a hard read this morning – just awful timing on top...
A Senseless Death Affects The Fox Family In ‘I Am Batman’ #16 Preview
Though the Fox family has always excelled at keeping secrets from one another, a seemingly random act of violence sets them on a collision course with a painful truth with which there may be no reconciliation. I Am Batman #16 is out Tuesday 13th December from DC Comics.
Preview: Artemis Is On A Quest For Revenge In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
Life, Death, A Girl Who Bleeds Memories: Scout Comics Announces ‘And We Love You’
Scout Comics has announced And We Love You, the follow-up standalone prequel to Commander Rao, written and illustrated by Fell Hound. A comic reading experience like never before, this LGBTQ+ romantic war drama one-shot hones an inventive narrative style and cinematic layout, intertwining cinematic art and letters by Lucas Gattoni.
New Story Arc Previewed: ‘Blood Stained Teeth’ #7
“NEW STORY ARC Atticus Sloane has a cash flow problem! But with Mr. Tooth still on his back, raising cash to pay the Bone Merchant is easier said than done. Meanwhile, the devious First Borns reveal their plans as the mysterious Pensmiths-an ancient society of Vampire assassins-enter the fray. Series artist and co-creator PATRIC REYNOLDS returns to the hit series to explore deadly new corners of this blood-sucking universe!”
Early Look: A Young Woman Comes Into Her Magical Abilities In ‘Season Of The Bruja’
‘From a young age, Althalia knew she would someday be the last of her kind—a bruja, tasked with keeping the power and stories of the ancient ways from fading fully into history. Never alone, Althalia works in a paranormal museum with her friends, a real-life Chupacabra and a were-coyote, while living with and caring for her beloved abuela. Through these powerful connections, her skills and knowledge grow.
