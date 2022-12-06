Read full article on original website
An obsolete law contributed to the events of Jan. 6. Here’s how Congress should fix it
The top priority for the lame-duck session of Congress should be to revise the Electoral Count Act of 1887, writes Erwin Chemerinsky. | Opinion
HuffPost
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
Evangelicals may be turning away from Trump, but Christian nationalism isn’t going anywhere
Since the heady days of Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Caleb Campbell’s congregation has been split in two. The pastor of an evangelical church in the northern suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, he has watched his flock both energised and repulsed by the real estate tycoon’s political rise.“When Trump would come to town, we had members of our congregation inside the building for the rally and some outside the building protesting,” he tells The Independent. “I was naive. I remember thinking that obviously people see right through this. I was shocked to discover that most people really earnestly supported not only...
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
HOUSTON (AP) — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema’s Democratic exodus is her latest attention-seeking stunt. It won’t save her
Liberals have long hated Senator Kyrsten Sinema ever since she voted against overriding the Senate Parliamentarian to add a minimum wage increase to the American Rescue Plan. She has further antagonized them through her support for the filibuster, even when it means protecting voting or abortion rights. She angered them even more this summer when she voted for an amendment that almost killed the Inflation Reduction Act. It appears that no matter the occasion, Ms Sinema enjoys sticking out and making herself the topic of attention while simultaneously avoiding the press and, as a profile in the 19th News...
Pentagon chief: Russia ‘modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia is “modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal” as its invasion of Ukraine continues and Russian President Vladimir Putin has made threats about using nuclear weapons in the conflict. Austin spoke on Friday at a ceremony for the new head of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), Anthony Cotton. The agency is…
Why so-called ‘safe injection’ sites put NYC communities in danger
Just over a year ago, New York City opened the nation’s first “safe injection” sites (SIS) — two taxpayer-funded locations (one in Harlem, the other in Washington Heights) where people can use drugs while overseen by a medic. Supporters claim that allowing drug addicts to shoot up with clean needles in a supervised setting is the most compassionate way to “reduce negative consequences associated with drug use” They argue these sites will address the nation’s growing addiction crisis, which claimed the lives of 109,000 Americans in 2022 — a 44% increase over 2020. To the surprise of few who understand these...
PolitiFact: Jeffrey Epstein is still dead despite false claims otherwise
Instagram post Statement: Drone footage confirms Jeffrey Epstein is alive. PolitiFact rating: Pants on fire! Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 before he could be tried...
Trump lashes out at ‘Jewish leaders’ for ‘lack of loyalty’ to him
Former President Donald Trump hit out at “Jewish leaders” for a “lack of loyalty” to him in a post on Truth Social on Friday morning, saying “they should be ashamed of themselves”.Posting a link to an article in The Gateway Pundit by Wayne Allyn Root, defending him from the outrage sparked by his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Mr Trump thanked the author.He wrote: “Thank you Wayne – You are great but how quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed...
