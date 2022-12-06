Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Dorsey confronts Musk over release of unfiltered 'Twitter Files'
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey urged the social media platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, to release the entirety of the remaining “Twitter Files” following the firing of its general counsel James Baker. On Tuesday, Baker was “exited” from Twitter following the “Twitter Files” information dump, which included the...
Washington Examiner
‘Stochastic Terrorism, harmful, trauma, endanger…’ The Left’s endless string of censorship justifications
Your First Amendment right to free speech is not absolute. The Supreme Court has found multiple exceptions, examples of speech that governments may abridge. Incitements to violence and true threats are two unprotected categories of speech. A third is fraud. Knowing this, you can begin to understand why politicians, commentators,...
Washington Examiner
Twitter Files: Donald Trump's removal from platform explained in latest release
The latest installment of Elon Musk's Twitter Files, a release of extra documents and details regarding the social platform's internal operations, went into detail about how Twitter handled election-related information in 2020. Journalist Matt Taibbi posted details from the company's internal communications on Friday about how the company's team of...
Washington Examiner
Tom Cotton shows Republicans the way on woke corporations
Woke corporations have taken up Democratic talking points on culture war issues, but they still expect Republicans to protect them from Democrats seeking to regulate them. Republicans should follow the lead of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). With Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen facing questions from senators over the company’s merger with...
Washington Examiner
The People's Democratic Republic of Twitter
It took $44 billion from Elon Musk to reveal the horrific left-wing authoritarianism of social media giant Twitter. It took $44 billion to show that everything Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and the executive team of Twitter publicly stated about censorship and limiting the reach of notable conservative Republican pundits was a complete lie. Dorsey and his accomplices never cared about our country's most cherished liberties, nor did they care about protecting democracy. They secretly ran Twitter with a left-wing iron fist that more resembled the Soviet Union than the United States of America.
