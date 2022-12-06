It took $44 billion from Elon Musk to reveal the horrific left-wing authoritarianism of social media giant Twitter. It took $44 billion to show that everything Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and the executive team of Twitter publicly stated about censorship and limiting the reach of notable conservative Republican pundits was a complete lie. Dorsey and his accomplices never cared about our country's most cherished liberties, nor did they care about protecting democracy. They secretly ran Twitter with a left-wing iron fist that more resembled the Soviet Union than the United States of America.

