Mom, son lured estranged father to NJ town to steal his car

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 55-year-old woman who was upset with her divorce settlement has been arrested — along with her 20-year-old son — after they allegedly lured her estranged husband (and the son's dad) to a Bergen County parking lot.

Lt. James M. DePreta told NJ.com that police were called to a Rochelle Park Starbucks around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man jumping on a car. Officers discovered the man lying on the grass between the coffee shop and a storage facility.

DePreta said in a statement that the man told officers that "his wife and son just stole his car," adding that witnesses gave police cell phone photos of the alleged robbery.

The lieutenant said the man is estranged from both his wife and son, and the 61-year-old and his wife have been fighting over possession of the husband's Ford Fusion.

DePreta told the outlet that the husband was lured to the storage facility from his home in Pennsylvania "under the pretense that he was [going] to pick up belongings prior to a divorce."

Once inside the facility, "his son grabbed him from behind, while his wife removed car keys from his pocket," DePreta said, adding that the son then drove away in his father's car.

The son and mother returned to the scene in another car a short time later and "threw a bag of belongings to the victim [that had] been removed from his stolen Ford Fusion," DePreta continued.

According to police, as the mother and son attempted to flee again, the man stood in front of the car and then laid across the hood in an attempt to stop them. The man eventually got off the hood, and the mother and son drove away.

"The wife, who was unsatisfied with advice that the vehicle would be distributed during divorce proceedings, concocted the plan to regain possession of the vehicle," DePreta said.

Joanne Schielzo and her son, Frank Schielzo, were both arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree theft.