Judge Declines To Hold Trump In Contempt Over Mar-A-Lago Docs: Reports
The question of whether Donald Trump still has classified documents somewhere in his possession has lingered.
'New era' of ties as Saudi Arabia gathers China's Xi with Arab leaders
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Gulf Arab leaders in Riyadh on Friday in the first of two "milestone" Arab summits showcasing Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as an aspiring leader of the Middle East and key partner for global powers.
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a Dec. 21 deadline set by a...
House passes $858 billion defense bill that would rescind COVID vaccine mandate for service members, next goes to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes $858 billion defense bill that would rescind COVID vaccine mandate for service members, next goes to Senate. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
European Union presidency says Croatia will enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union presidency says Croatia will enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Cherelle Griner: 'Today my family is whole' after Russia frees wife, Brittney, calls for Paul Whelan's release
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cherelle Griner: 'Today my family is whole' after Russia frees wife, Brittney, calls for Paul Whelan's release. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden says US has 'not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' will 'never give up' trying to secure his release from Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says US has 'not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' will 'never give up' trying to secure his release from Russia. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible after Griner-Bout trade
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible after Griner-Bout trade. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden on securing release of Brittney Griner from Russia: 'She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden on securing release of Brittney Griner from Russia: 'She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home.'. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
