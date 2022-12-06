ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend

– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA. * Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22

It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out. The updated...
Sasha Banks Reportedly Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month

PWInsider reports that Mercedes Varnado, better known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. It’s unknown if she will appear in front of the live audience, but she is being brought in by New Japan. In October, Banks teased a...
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle

AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping

A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board

Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
IWGP Women’s Title Defense Set For After Wrestle Kingdom

As previously reported, an IWGP Women’s title match is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as KAIRI will defend against Tam Nakano. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of that match will defend on February 18 in San Jose. One purpose of the title was for the champion to travel and defend it outside of Japan.
NJPW World Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the World Tag League today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Yuto Nakashima. * Aaron Henare &...
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline

NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
Saraya Reveals AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal’s Exit

In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about William Regal leaving AEW and how the AEW roster feels about it. It’s rumored that Regal will be going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On William Regal’s exit from AEW: Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it...
Update on Creative Discussions About MJF Prior To Full Gear

Prior to AEW Full Gear, MJF had been acting more like a babyface, including saving Jon Moxley from The Firm. However, he cemented his place as a heel by cheating to win the AEW World title and then hitting William Regal with brass knuckles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were serious discussions in AEW to have MJF become the company’s lead babyface after his title win. Ultimately, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the champion a heel.
Mojo Rawley Recalls Plans For League of Nations Stable In WWE, Why It Didn’t Happen

Mojo Rawley had big plans set for him in WWE featuring a League of Nations-type stable, but he recently discussed how it ended up not happening. Rawley recently spoke with Steve Fall for 10 Count and recalled how the plan for a new iteration of the foreign stable was discussed involving himself, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura after Rob Gronkowski left WWE to return to the NFL.
Shawn Dean Donates Ring Jacket To International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that AEW wrestler Shawn Dean donated his ring jacket to them. The announcement reads:. Navy Veteran and AEW Star Gifts Original Ring Jacket to “The Hall”. 12/7/2022 – ALBANY, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame wants to...
