Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
WWE News: Note on Shawn Michaels Following NXT Deadline, Ricochet on After the Bell, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider notes that WWE NXT’s Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters for a conference call after tonight’s Deadline show. – The full video of Ricochet on WWE After the Bell is now available:. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown and NXT...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA. * Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out. The updated...
Sasha Banks Reportedly Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
PWInsider reports that Mercedes Varnado, better known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. It’s unknown if she will appear in front of the live audience, but she is being brought in by New Japan. In October, Banks teased a...
Various News: This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump Is Online, MLW War Chamber Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, Latest MLW Insider with EJ Nduka
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring X-Pac and the Street Profits. – Tickets for MLW War Chamber go on sale tomorrow. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on April 6. – The latest MLW Insider with EJ...
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping
A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson was spotted earlier today in Pittsburgh, PA, the host city for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It’s unknown if he will actually appear on the show. Steveson was drafted to RAW last year. It was also noted that the Street Profits were also...
Special Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation Airing Tomorrow
AEW is set to air a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tomorrow. The company has announced that the episode will air at 1 PM ET and will feature the following matches:
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
IWGP Women’s Title Defense Set For After Wrestle Kingdom
As previously reported, an IWGP Women’s title match is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as KAIRI will defend against Tam Nakano. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of that match will defend on February 18 in San Jose. One purpose of the title was for the champion to travel and defend it outside of Japan.
Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
On a recent episode of Insight, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander talked with Chris Van Vilet about wearing headgear and the injury that caused it. Some highlights are below. On Wearing Headgear: “It all happened by accident of course and I’m very thankful that it did happen. I have had...
NJPW World Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the World Tag League today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Yuto Nakashima. * Aaron Henare &...
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
Saraya Reveals AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal’s Exit
In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about William Regal leaving AEW and how the AEW roster feels about it. It’s rumored that Regal will be going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On William Regal’s exit from AEW: Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it...
Update on Creative Discussions About MJF Prior To Full Gear
Prior to AEW Full Gear, MJF had been acting more like a babyface, including saving Jon Moxley from The Firm. However, he cemented his place as a heel by cheating to win the AEW World title and then hitting William Regal with brass knuckles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were serious discussions in AEW to have MJF become the company’s lead babyface after his title win. Ultimately, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the champion a heel.
Mojo Rawley Recalls Plans For League of Nations Stable In WWE, Why It Didn’t Happen
Mojo Rawley had big plans set for him in WWE featuring a League of Nations-type stable, but he recently discussed how it ended up not happening. Rawley recently spoke with Steve Fall for 10 Count and recalled how the plan for a new iteration of the foreign stable was discussed involving himself, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura after Rob Gronkowski left WWE to return to the NFL.
Shawn Dean Donates Ring Jacket To International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame
The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that AEW wrestler Shawn Dean donated his ring jacket to them. The announcement reads:. Navy Veteran and AEW Star Gifts Original Ring Jacket to “The Hall”. 12/7/2022 – ALBANY, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame wants to...
