Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a woman was shot during an attempted carjacking. The incident happened near Bellevue Place in Jackson around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Police have not released any additional […]
Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say. Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large. The victim, Edwards, was shot...
2 arrests made, third suspect sought in September murder of 14-year-old in South Dallas
DALLAS - Police arrested two alleged gang members in the September murder of a 14-year-old boy. Manuel Edwards was shot and killed in September. He was found dead in a field at Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street in South Dallas after being shot multiple times. The murder was the...
Security Lapses Allegedly Precede Prisoner Escape
Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez reportedly hijacked a prison bus on May 12 near the tiny town of Centerville, halfway between Houston and Dallas. By the time he was killed by police in a standoff three weeks later, the former Mexican Mafia member had allegedly killed Tomball resident Mark Collins and his four grandsons in what became one of the deadliest prison escapes in American history.
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
Woman Found Dead in Open Field, Boyfriend Mysteriously Dies Less than One Week Later
The last time Vickie Gill saw her daughter was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Keniqua Dachelle King had told her mother that she was heading to take a look at a car in a Texas community next to her neighborhood of Rosharon. After their brief conversation, King disappeared. Gill filed...
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
4 women accused of shoplifting more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison
MADISON, Miss. — Four Louisiana women are accused of stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison, according to police. Officers said they got a call before 3 p.m. Wednesday from employees at Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard about two women stealing. When officers got there, they said they saw the suspects and two additional women going into nearby Ulta Beauty, where they were seen stealing several items there, according to police.
Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing family member in mouth
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a family member in the mouth. The incident happened on Monday, December 5. Police said Melissa Winters, 50, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated assault later that day. Her bond was set at $50,000, and her case was bound […]
Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns
(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van
DALLAS (AP) — Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van.
Dallas Police Working to Identify Fatal Hit and Run Suspect
On December 7, 2022, Dallas Police made an arrest in the hit and run crash that killed 82-year-old Florence Kelly on November 7, 2022. Dallas Police identified the suspect driver as a 12-year-old male and charged him with Murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Update: November 9, 2022.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
JPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday, December 8. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the crash happened on Highway 80 and Robinson Road. The incident caused a portion of Highway 80 to shut down for a period of time. The victim was identified […]
22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
Metrocenter Mall owner arrested for not paying restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6 on behalf of Jefferson County. According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of false pretense on June 28, 2013, […]
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
