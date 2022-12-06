ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a woman was shot during an attempted carjacking. The incident happened near Bellevue Place in Jackson around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Police have not released any additional […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
JACKSON, MS
dallasexpress.com

Security Lapses Allegedly Precede Prisoner Escape

Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez reportedly hijacked a prison bus on May 12 near the tiny town of Centerville, halfway between Houston and Dallas. By the time he was killed by police in a standoff three weeks later, the former Mexican Mafia member had allegedly killed Tomball resident Mark Collins and his four grandsons in what became one of the deadliest prison escapes in American history.
CENTERVILLE, TX
WAPT

4 women accused of shoplifting more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison

MADISON, Miss. — Four Louisiana women are accused of stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison, according to police. Officers said they got a call before 3 p.m. Wednesday from employees at Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard about two women stealing. When officers got there, they said they saw the suspects and two additional women going into nearby Ulta Beauty, where they were seen stealing several items there, according to police.
MADISON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing family member in mouth

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a family member in the mouth. The incident happened on Monday, December 5. Police said Melissa Winters, 50, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated assault later that day. Her bond was set at $50,000, and her case was bound […]
VICKSBURG, MS
wbap.com

Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns

(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Fatal Hit and Run Suspect

On December 7, 2022, Dallas Police made an arrest in the hit and run crash that killed 82-year-old Florence Kelly on November 7, 2022. Dallas Police identified the suspect driver as a 12-year-old male and charged him with Murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Update: November 9, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
WJTV 12

JPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday, December 8. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the crash happened on Highway 80 and Robinson Road. The incident caused a portion of Highway 80 to shut down for a period of time. The victim was identified […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS DFW

22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail 
DALLAS, TX
crete

Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
WISE COUNTY, TX

