Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
Des Moines man sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection to drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a 2021 drug deal that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Brett Dobberke was sentenced for discharging a firearm during a drug deal as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
KCCI.com
Police: Victim of vicious pit bull attack was owner of the dogs
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police tell KCCI the victim of avicious dog attack was the owner of both dogs. We first told you about the attack as Breaking News last night. The dogs were 1-year-old pit bulls. The victim was attacked by his dogs Thursday...
KCCI.com
Suspect in Sonic stabbing faces life in prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The man accused in a deadly stabbing at the Sonic restaurant in Johnston now faces life in prison. This week a jury found Spencer Pierce guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Jermain Moses. Pierce, who represented himself at trial, argued he...
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
Energy department official from Iowa accused of stealing luggage from a second airport
An Energy Department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport just weeks after facing a similar charge in Minneapolis, Nexstar's KLAS learned.
KCCI.com
Des Moines teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to bus station
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old is facing charges for bringing a loaded gun to the downtown Des Moines bus station. Police say the teenager had caused some issues at DART Central Station previously and was asked not to return. But he did return Tuesday afternoon and quickly ran...
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
Teen escaped police weeks before bringing gun to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are learning more about the 13-year-old arrested Tuesday atBrody Middle School on an attempted murder charge. The teenager was arrested after shooting another juvenile during a robbery. "On Nov. 20th, there was an arrangement between two juveniles to sell a pair of designer shoes....
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines police investigating shooting on 30th Street and Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is hospitalized after a crash and confrontation at the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road ended with a shooting Thursday evening, according to Des Moines police. Police told Local 5 that at least three people found a truck they knew had been...
Fentanyl test strips blocked from Iowa harm reduction boxes
Harm reduction boxes were added at Polk County's Health Department and River Place locations in Des Moines during the last month. They contain things like tourniquets, cotton filters and needle disposal containers. The intent is to help assist people who are struggling with substance abuse avoid some of the harshest...
weareiowa.com
Students, staff relocated after Waukee Elementary bomb threat, police say
Waukee police cleared the building and evacuated students and staff at approximately 1:12 p.m. Friday. Police ultimately found nothing of concern on the grounds.
Student caught with gun at Des Moines middle school is suspected of attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November. The teen had been under investigation in connection with a robbery attempt that happened in the 600 block of Cutler on November […]
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 33 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR ACCIDENTS, THREE RETURN CALLS, TWO RESCUES, TWO REPORTS SUSPICIOUS OF ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911 CALL, ONE EXTRA PATROL REQUEST, ONE REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE WANTED PERSON CHECK, ONE CIVIL MATTER, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE FIRE ALARM AND ONE ASSIST ANOTHER AGENCY.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
KCCI.com
Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KGLO News
Marshalltown man pleads guilty to robbing Mason City convenience store
MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Corey Casady, 35, of Des Moines was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Casey Scott, 46, of 2336 Amherst St., Des Moines, was arrested on a...
