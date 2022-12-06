ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

KCCI.com

Suspect in Sonic stabbing faces life in prison

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The man accused in a deadly stabbing at the Sonic restaurant in Johnston now faces life in prison. This week a jury found Spencer Pierce guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Jermain Moses. Pierce, who represented himself at trial, argued he...
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Teen escaped police weeks before bringing gun to school

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are learning more about the 13-year-old arrested Tuesday atBrody Middle School on an attempted murder charge. The teenager was arrested after shooting another juvenile during a robbery. "On Nov. 20th, there was an arrangement between two juveniles to sell a pair of designer shoes....
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules

Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Fentanyl test strips blocked from Iowa harm reduction boxes

Harm reduction boxes were added at Polk County's Health Department and River Place locations in Des Moines during the last month. They contain things like tourniquets, cotton filters and needle disposal containers. The intent is to help assist people who are struggling with substance abuse avoid some of the harshest...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/9/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 33 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR ACCIDENTS, THREE RETURN CALLS, TWO RESCUES, TWO REPORTS SUSPICIOUS OF ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911 CALL, ONE EXTRA PATROL REQUEST, ONE REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE WANTED PERSON CHECK, ONE CIVIL MATTER, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE FIRE ALARM AND ONE ASSIST ANOTHER AGENCY.
MARION COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison

JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
JOHNSTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip

Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAUKEE, IA
KGLO News

Marshalltown man pleads guilty to robbing Mason City convenience store

MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
MASON CITY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 7

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Corey Casady, 35, of Des Moines was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Casey Scott, 46, of 2336 Amherst St., Des Moines, was arrested on a...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

