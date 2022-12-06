ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Colorado LGBT club shooting charged with hate crimes and murder

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
T he suspect in the Colorado LGBT club shooting last month that left five dead and several others injured was charged with hate crimes and murder during a court appearance on Tuesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary , appeared in El Paso District Court Tuesday morning to have his charges read after facing five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. If convicted on the murder charges, Aldrich could face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The suspect appeared virtually before 4th Judicial District Judge Charlotte Ankeny on Nov. 23, when the judge ruled Aldrich must be held without bond. Aldrich was previously hospitalized to be treated for injuries sustained during the attack after an Army veteran disarmed Aldrich with the help of another person and withheld the shooter until police arrived.

Aldrich entered Club Q, an LGBT bar located in Colorado Springs, late at night on Nov. 19 with a rifle and handgun and opened fire randomly on the crowd. Police have not publicly revealed a motive for the attack.

In the attack, five were killed, and another 22 were injured. The victims of the shooting have been identified as Kelly Loving, 40; Daniel Aston, 28; Derrick Rump, 38; Ashley Paugh, 34; and Raymond Green Vance, 22.

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
