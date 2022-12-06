ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed While Walking On Long Island Street

A man has died after being struck by a car while walking on a Long Island street.Emergency crews in Bay Shore were called at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck on Spur Drive North near Bentwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.Investigators said …
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

70 Firefighters Respond to Seaford House Fire; 80 Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead at Scene, Officials Say

The Homicide Squad and Arson Bomb Squad report the details of a residential house fire that occurred on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:14 am in Seaford. According to detectives, officers responded to a house fire located at 2464 Riverside Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a house to be fully engulfed in flames. The Seaford Fire Department along with the Wantagh, Bellmore and Massapequa Fire Departments responded and extinguished the flames.
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Bayport Man In Stolen Vehicle Caught After Driving 122 MPH, Crashing: Police

A Long Island man is in trouble for not just driving a stolen vehicle, but also traveling at more than 120 mph in traffic during a fast-paced chase, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8 around 12:30 a.m., police in Suffolk County saw a vehicle pass by their cruiser at 90 mph traveling east in Brookhaven on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and then attempted to pull it over, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Long Beach 16-Year-Old Girl

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Angelina Hamann, of Long Beach, was last seen around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8. Hamann was reported missing around 7:30 p.m., said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Hamann is described as a female...
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Voice

East Norwich Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On MA Highway

A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of East Norwich, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on State Route 20 in Worcester County, in Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
EAST NORWICH, NY
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Information Wanted After $122K Skid-Steer Loader Stolen In North Lindenhurst

An investigation is underway after a skid-steer loader valued at $122,000 was stolen from the parking lot of a Long Island apartment complex. An unknown suspect or suspects traveling in a white pickup truck with a trailer attached stole a 2022 Caterpillar CAT compact truck loader from the parking lot of Forsythe Garden Apartments in North Lindenhurst at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 8.
LINDENHURST, NY

