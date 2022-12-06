Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Police ID Elderly Woman Killed In Seaford House Fire That Also Burned Chief
Authorities have identified an elderly woman who died in a Long Island house fire that also sent a fire chief to the hospital. Gloria Monk, age 80, of Seaford, was killed when flames broke out at her Riverside Avenue home at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Nassau County Police said.
Woman Critically Injured In 2-Vehicle North Amityville Crash
A woman suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in North Amityville at about 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a 51-year-old Farmingdale man was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia south on Route 110 when his...
Man Struck, Killed While Walking On Long Island Street
A man has died after being struck by a car while walking on a Long Island street.Emergency crews in Bay Shore were called at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck on Spur Drive North near Bentwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.Investigators said …
longisland.com
70 Firefighters Respond to Seaford House Fire; 80 Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead at Scene, Officials Say
The Homicide Squad and Arson Bomb Squad report the details of a residential house fire that occurred on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:14 am in Seaford. According to detectives, officers responded to a house fire located at 2464 Riverside Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a house to be fully engulfed in flames. The Seaford Fire Department along with the Wantagh, Bellmore and Massapequa Fire Departments responded and extinguished the flames.
Southold Man Dies After Vehicle Overturns, Crashes Into Trees, Southampton Police Say
This story has been updated.A 90-year-old passenger was killed after a vehicle overturned and crashed into trees on Long Island.Southampton Police officers received multiple reports of a vehicle off the roadway on County Road 94 at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Southampton Town Police Depa…
Bay Shore Man Charged in Crash Death of Commack Woman
A Bay Shore man has been arrested and charged in the death of a Commack woman in a crash in which she originally was thought to be the driver. Jessica Gonzalez, 19 , was killed Sept. 18 in a crash near Exit 40 on the Read More ...
Woman Dies After Seaford Home Becomes Engulfed By Flames
One woman was killed and another injured during a roaring house fire on Long Island, in which a fire chief was also burned. The blaze broke out in Seaford around 6:15 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2464 Riverside Ave. The first arriving fire chiefs from the Wantagh Fire Department found...
Officials: Multiple fire departments extinguish Ronkonkoma house fire
Officials say no one was hurt.
House fire in Nassau County leads to woman's death; firefighter injured rushing into home
Two chiefs from the Wantagh Fire Department rushed inside the burning home to try to rescue the residents.
Cops search for Jeep driver in fatal hit-run of LI man, 59
Suffolk police are asking the public’s help for any information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a man last month, police said Friday as they released video of the crash.
Bayport Man In Stolen Vehicle Caught After Driving 122 MPH, Crashing: Police
A Long Island man is in trouble for not just driving a stolen vehicle, but also traveling at more than 120 mph in traffic during a fast-paced chase, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8 around 12:30 a.m., police in Suffolk County saw a vehicle pass by their cruiser at 90 mph traveling east in Brookhaven on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and then attempted to pull it over, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
Officials investigate LI house fire that killed woman, 80, injured 2 others
Nassau County officials are investigating a fire early Tuesday, that killed one woman and injured two others, including a firefighter, authorities said.
Alert Issued For Missing Long Beach 16-Year-Old Girl
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Angelina Hamann, of Long Beach, was last seen around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8. Hamann was reported missing around 7:30 p.m., said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Hamann is described as a female...
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
East Norwich Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On MA Highway
A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of East Norwich, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on State Route 20 in Worcester County, in Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Bay Shore man charged with manslaughter in fatal Southern State crash
The 20-year-old allegedly lost control of the car and hit the median guardrail, causing the car to flip.
4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say
Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers on I-95 South in Westport
One person is injured after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on Interstate 95 south in Westport on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to I-95 south between exits 18 and 17 shortly before midnight after getting a report of a tractor-trailer crash. When crews arrived, they said they found a crash...
Information Wanted After $122K Skid-Steer Loader Stolen In North Lindenhurst
An investigation is underway after a skid-steer loader valued at $122,000 was stolen from the parking lot of a Long Island apartment complex. An unknown suspect or suspects traveling in a white pickup truck with a trailer attached stole a 2022 Caterpillar CAT compact truck loader from the parking lot of Forsythe Garden Apartments in North Lindenhurst at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 8.
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
Comments / 0