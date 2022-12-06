Read full article on original website
Patsy Jo Ferrell
Patsy Jo Ferrell, 75, of Bellville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1946, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Lydia (Ringley) and Joseph Fox. Very family oriented, she enjoyed cookouts and family gatherings at the holidays. She was a mother figure...
Barbara A. Downs
Barbara Ann Downs, our much-loved mom, grandmother, and sister will be celebrating Christmas with her Lord this year. On Monday, December 5, 2022, God relieved her pain and took her to the place He had prepared for her. She leaves with us many cherished memories. Barbara was born in Mansfield...
Barbara Marie Scott
Barbara Marie Scott, age 99, passed away just after midnight on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ontario Estates. Born August 16, 1923, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was one of eleven children of the late Catherine (Schadd) and John Meister. Barbara was a long-time member of the Middle Bellville Apostolic Christian Church. She was an amazing seamstress and tailor and completed alterations and fittings for many dress shops in the area. She enjoyed gardening and always had beautiful flowers in and around her home.
Constance "Connie" Hamilton
Constance "Connie" S. Hamilton, 63, of Mansfield passed away December 7, 2022 at Liberty Nursing Center after a brief illness. Connie was born August 18, 1959 in Mansfield to Richard and Ellen Kathrein Bauer. She graduated high school with honors and enlisted in the United States Air Force. She became a Staff Sergeant and loved working on the B52's. After retiring from the military she moved back to Mansfield. Connie truly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Catherine Montanya
Catherine M. Montanya, 74, of Mansfield passed away December 3, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Cathy was born Feburary 9, 1948 in Mansfield to William and Grace McCool Burgess. She was a 1966 graduate of St. Peter's High School and a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Shortly after graduating she met the love of her life, Greg Montaya while both working at Perkins. After that she enjoyed her time raising her children, cooking, camping and gardening. Her work career included clerical work in many restaurants such as VanDecks and Mohican State Lodge, while also doing taxes on the side. Cathy enjoyed many trips island hopping at Lake Erie visiting wineries, along with traveling to many places with her school friends, but she also liked staying home to spend time with her grandchildren.
Darlene Twyla Parker
Darlene Twyla Parker, 55, passed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital surrounded by family. Darlene was born on May 3, 1967 to the late Donald Brown Roane and the late Lillie Bell Parker, both of Mansfield. In her youth, she was an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She was a proud graduate of Malabar High School, class of 1985. During her time there, she was a fun, charismatic student that participated in band (clarinet), majorettes, and Latin Club. As an adult, Darlene was the “Crusin’ Diva” that loved to cruise anywhere at anytime. She often said, “Don’t wait for anyone else to take you somewhere…take yourself”; This she did, while introducing many others to her passion for cruising. When she was not cruising, she was watching cruises, HGTV, or doing numerous home projects. When anyone said she could not, she did. Darlene loved to bake and planned various events. Darlene was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary, youth praise dance leader (Jesus Jewels), and participated in many church events. In the Mansfield Community, she could be seen many places from: feeding the Tyger football team, teaching flag corps, twirling fire with the Alumni Band, or helping to coordinate the city’s Juneteenth celebration. She was a dedicated 31-year employee, that has survived the many iterations, of what is now Lumen Technologies. Darlene is survived by three sons: Javar (Aaron) Parker, Atlanta, Georgia; Sergio Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Dominique Carter, Tacoma, Washington; sisters: Catha Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Tressie (Jarvis) Allen, Jacksonville, Florida; Marsha Scott, Columbus, Ohio; Deanna Brown, Richmond, Virginia; Brothers: Lash Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; Kevin (Cara) Parker, Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Donnie (Tick) Roane, Roswell, Georgia; 1 granddaughter: Payton Parker, Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Darlene was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Grayer; sister, Delphine Roane; niece, Tiffany Parker; and Special Mother, Precious Carter. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Oasis of Love COGIC, 190 Chester Ave, Mansfield, Ohio, 44903; Bishop William W. Morris, Jr. Eulogist. Viewing and visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery. Please send flowers and well-wishes c/o Darlene Parker to the Marlan Gary Funeral home: 753 McPherson St., Mansfield, Ohio, 44903 (formerly Williams Funeral Services). To offer condolences to The PARKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Patriarch behind 'Grandpa's Cheesebarn' dies at 93
ASHLAND — Paul "Dick" Baum, the man behind Ashland’s own Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweetie's Chocolates, died Thursday at the age of 93. The family made the announcement on the company’s Facebook page. GALLERY: Grandpa's Cheesebarn 40th anniversary. Grandpa's Cheesebarn celebrates its 40th anniversary July 27-29.
Mansfield’s first film industry mixer hosted by Braintree & Cypress Hill Winery
MANSFIELD — Director and film producer of Rominus James Productions David Kirst saw “everyone having a good time” at Mansfield’s first film industry mixer Wednesday night. More than 100 people registered for the event hosted at Cypress Hill Winery at 51 E. 4th St. in Mansfield....
Too wild to tame: Gahanna Columbus Academy topples Columbus Grandview Heights
No quarter was granted as Gahanna Columbus Academy blunted Columbus Grandview Heights' plans 44-32 at Gahanna Columbus Academy on December 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Gahanna Columbus Academy and Columbus Grandview Heights played in a 60-55 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click...
Centerburg pushes over Mt. Gilead
Centerburg dumped Mt. Gilead 70-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Centerburg and Mt Gilead played in a 72-38 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
Lorain denies East Cleveland Shaw's challenge
Lorain knocked off East Cleveland Shaw 51-36 on December 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Lorain and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on January 28, 2022 at Lorain High School. For a full recap, click here.
Findlay Liberty-Benton hammers Vanlue
The force was strong for Findlay Liberty-Benton as it pierced Vanlue during Friday's 72-25 thumping in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Vanlue faced off on December 18, 2020 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Night class: Lexington learns lessons in 59-45 win against Ashland
LEXINGTON -- The school week ended Friday afternoon for Lexington High School. But the learning for the unbeaten Minutemen continued into the evening during a 59-45 boys' basketball win against Ohio Cardinal Conference foe Ashland.
Tiffin Columbian smashes through Upper Sandusky
Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Upper Sandusky, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 72-36 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Upper Sandusky squared off with December 28, 2020 at Upper Sandusky High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
No quarter given: Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary puts down Cleveland Heights Lutheran East
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East during a 58-21 blowout on December 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 1, Akron St Vincent - St Mary squared off with Atwater Waterloo...
No quarter given: Canton South puts down Massillon Tuslaw
Canton South showed no mercy to Massillon Tuslaw, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 60-37 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on December 9. Last season, Canton South and Massillon Tuslaw faced off on February 18, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School. For a full recap, click here.
Canton GlenOak delivers smashing punch to stump Canton McKinley
Canton GlenOak controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-46 win against Canton McKinley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Canton McKinley and Canton GlenOak played in a 66-56 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.
Fremont Ross outclasses Oregon Clay
Fremont Ross put together a victorious gameplan to stop Oregon Clay 66-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Fremont Ross a 15-6 lead over Oregon Clay.
McConnelsville Morgan pushes over Coshocton
McConnelsville Morgan put together a victorious gameplan to stop Coshocton 80-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Coshocton and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on December 17, 2021 at McConnelsville Morgan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Old Fort passes stress test against Tiffin Calvert
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Old Fort still prevailed 54-43 against Tiffin Calvert in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 8. Recently on December 3, Old Fort squared off with Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic in a basketball game. For more, click here.
