fox5atlanta.com
Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide
The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
Woman shot, killed at Snellville car dealership, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A woman was found shot dead at a car dealership in the Snellville area of south Gwinnett County Friday afternoon. Gwinnett County police homicide detectives were called to Annistown Road and Centerville Highway at 2:30 p.m. Amid rainy conditions, investigators set up crime scene tape and roped off access to the parking lot of Royal Court Motors. The intersection is near a Walmart Supercenter and a Walgreens, just outside of the City of Snellville.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Men arrested in metro Atlanta on narcotics charges after traffic stop
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested n narcotics and firearms charges after a traffic stop Nov. 11. Johnny Johnson ran a red light at Marietta Street and Peachtree Street and was stopped by police officers. Johnson and his passenger, Brandon Weaver were both detained after the officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car. Johnson had an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County and Weaver provided a false name.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Douglasville man wanted for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Junia Mayfield was found Thursday in Clayton County around 11:15 a.m. Clayton County police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
accesswdun.com
Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville
A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
Suspected carjackers arrested after running off into Gwinnett woods for hours
DULUTH, Ga. — Police arrested two men accused of carjacking Wednesday after an officer spotted them in a car that was reported stolen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson a stolen car was spotted in the area of...
valdostatoday.com
Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation
DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dekalb County (Dekalb County, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Dekalb County on Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Dekalb Medical Parkway and the Covington Highway at around 10:30 p.m.
Henry County Daily Herald
Locust Grove driver in triple fatality faces charges
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
Suspect arrested after kidnapping 86-year-old at Clayton County convenience store, police say
(CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga.) — Clayton County police have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping an elderly woman at a convenience store. Officers said Shirley Jenkins McCurry, 86, was sitting inside a car at the Lucky Food Mart on North Main Street in Jonesboro just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. In...
Gwinnett County man kills ex-wife’s divorce attorney, sets office on fire, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney and setting his office building on fire. Lawrenceville officials responded to a fire on Stone Mountain Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After crews put the fire out, they found the body of attorney Douglas Lewis inside the building.
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Warrant attempts; calls to find missing boyfriends; damage to property
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious person...
accesswdun.com
Alleged member of 1-8 Trey Bloods arrested on multiple charges in Athens
Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods has been arrested by the state's new Gang Prosecution Unit Wednesday in Athens-Clarke County. The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sherman (also known as "Don Man"),...
wgxa.tv
Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
Georgia teen arrested after assaulting three victims during break-in, deputies say
Georgia teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three victims, deputies say Investigators said just before 11 p.m. Friday, while the victims were asleep, 17-year-old Joseph Salazar illegally entered the home. A 17-year-old was charged after deputies say he broke into a home and assaulted three victims Friday. Hall County...
1 in custody after beating man, woman during home invasion: APD
ATLANTA — A man and a woman were hurt after being beaten during a home burglary, according to Atlanta Police. It happened Monday around 7 p.m. along Nancy Creek Road NW in Atlanta's Pace neighborhood – not far from the Westminster Schools. When officers arrived, they met with...
