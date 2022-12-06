ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
SNELLVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman shot, killed at Snellville car dealership, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A woman was found shot dead at a car dealership in the Snellville area of south Gwinnett County Friday afternoon. Gwinnett County police homicide detectives were called to Annistown Road and Centerville Highway at 2:30 p.m. Amid rainy conditions, investigators set up crime scene tape and roped off access to the parking lot of Royal Court Motors. The intersection is near a Walmart Supercenter and a Walgreens, just outside of the City of Snellville.
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Men arrested in metro Atlanta on narcotics charges after traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested n narcotics and firearms charges after a traffic stop Nov. 11. Johnny Johnson ran a red light at Marietta Street and Peachtree Street and was stopped by police officers. Johnson and his passenger, Brandon Weaver were both detained after the officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car. Johnson had an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County and Weaver provided a false name.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Douglasville man wanted for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
accesswdun.com

Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville

A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
GAINESVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation

DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Locust Grove driver in triple fatality faces charges

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
11Alive

Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing

MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Alleged member of 1-8 Trey Bloods arrested on multiple charges in Athens

Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods has been arrested by the state's new Gang Prosecution Unit Wednesday in Athens-Clarke County. The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sherman (also known as "Don Man"),...
ATHENS, GA
wgxa.tv

Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
FORSYTH, GA

