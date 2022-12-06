Read full article on original website
Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
NBC News
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns U.S. of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
SEOUL, South Korea — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s...
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
Alleged Time Traveler Shares "Evidence" An Upcoming World War III Will Force Humans To Leave Earth
A TikTok user alleges they are a "real-time traveler.". And they have pictures showing the start and end of a third World War that will force humans to leave Earth. The post left commenters divided because some believed while others disbelieved the event would occur.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report
North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris
The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
A theory claims that Jesus died in Japan at the age of 106 years old
There is an uncommon legend that says that Jesus was not the one who died on the cross. Rather, it was his younger brother Isukiri. A small village in Japan called the Shingo village claims to be the place where Jesus got buried and where his tomb resides. The residents of this village believe that Jesus escaped his crucifixion by traveling across Siberia to a Japanese province called Mutsu.
HelloGiggles
Former Royal Security Official Reveals Meghan Markle Faced “Very Real” Threats in UK
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle felt unwelcome in the United Kingdom throughout her courtship and engagement to Prince Harry and during the birth of their eldest, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To this day, the couple is vocal about the fears and anxieties that come with returning to Britain soil...
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
Meghan and Harry fans hit out as William and Kate sources nickname them ‘the Kardashians’
Fans have defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians”.On Friday,The Times reported that “royal insiders” believe that Harry and Meghan “deliberately torpedoed” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to the US by allowing Netflix to release the trailer for their documentary series, Harry and Meghan.The teaser came out on Thursday, while William and Kate have been in Boston for the Earthshot Prize Ceremony, which gives $1m to projects aiming to solve climate problems by 2030.A source also told The Times that...
North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
theaviationgeekclub.com
In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.
US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
