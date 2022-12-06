ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
CNN

Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour

More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
The Independent

North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report

North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
Indy100

US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris

The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
Ricky

A theory claims that Jesus died in Japan at the age of 106 years old

There is an uncommon legend that says that Jesus was not the one who died on the cross. Rather, it was his younger brother Isukiri. A small village in Japan called the Shingo village claims to be the place where Jesus got buried and where his tomb resides. The residents of this village believe that Jesus escaped his crucifixion by traveling across Siberia to a Japanese province called Mutsu.
The Independent

Meghan and Harry fans hit out as William and Kate sources nickname them ‘the Kardashians’

Fans have defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians”.On Friday,The Times reported that “royal insiders” believe that Harry and Meghan “deliberately torpedoed” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to the US by allowing Netflix to release the trailer for their documentary series, Harry and Meghan.The teaser came out on Thursday, while William and Kate have been in Boston for the Earthshot Prize Ceremony, which gives $1m to projects aiming to solve climate problems by 2030.A source also told The Times that...
theaviationgeekclub.com

In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.

US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
