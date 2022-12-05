Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Note: Mayor Kenney will travel to Washington D.C. and will return to Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

12:15PM Mayor Kenney to Participant in Roundtable Discussion at National Housing Conference’s Solutions for Affordable Housing Convening

The Mayor will join a diverse group of housing professionals, policymakers, researchers, and advocates for the Solutions for Affordable Housing convening hosted by the National Housing Conference. During the convening, the Mayor will participate in a roundtable discussion with San Diego Mayor, Todd Gloria to discuss urban housing issues.

Location: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.