Where the U.S. Senate candidates stand on the issues: Quick Access

When it comes to finding out where the candidates for U.S. Senate stand on the issues, Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs says they have you covered. The Runoff Election between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is being held today.

"We're non-partisan, so we can't pick sides," says Griggs, "but we can sure talk about the issues and the candidates' positions on the issues." Among the issues included in the GA NAACP Voter Guide are abortion, economy, housing, climate, healthcare, and marijuana declassification. According to Griggs, "Our job is to make sure that people understand the issues, the importance of this election and where the candidates fall."

