How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal nominations for its 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET on Monday, December 12. The unveiling will take place on the Today show, with the noms to be read live by George and Mayan Lopez .

NBC , the home of the Globes (again) as well as Today and the Lopez’s new sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, will air the Golden Globes ceremony live January 10, after a year’s hiatus.

Last year’s show was scrapped amid an HFPA overhaul due to questionable practices surrounding its governing and membership.

No host has been set yet for the Beverly Hilton-set live show, which is being produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA.

In all, there are 27 categories for the 2023 Globes, with four added to the TV side: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical – Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical – Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

They replace the more blanket Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories that had spanned all TV categories.