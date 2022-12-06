ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed For Third Season By Hulu

By Lynette Rice
Hulu has renewed The D’Amelio Show for a ten-episode third season. The second season premiered on September 28 and all 10 episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

Season two followed the family — Marc D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio — as they dealt with public relationships, private struggles, new pursuits, and “unfathomable pressure and scrutiny,” says Hulu. Daughters Dixie and Charli struggle to separate their own self-love and identity from their online presence.  Marc and Heidi parent in uncharted territory, as they try to protect their family from new pitfalls at every turn.

It can’t be all that bad: Charli D’Amelio just won Dancing with the Stars . Her ma got to dance , too!

The D’Amelio Show i s executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, with showrunner Sara Reddy executive producing.

The D’Amelio Show i s a part of Hulu’s growing unscripted slate including The Kardashians, Taste the Nation, Back in the Groove , Spotify’s RapCaviar Presents and Drag Me To Dinner with Neil Patrick Harris.

Community Policy