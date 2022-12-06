ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Music, dance and ice sculptures bring cool things to do in Westerville

By Marla K. Kuhlman, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

A tree-lighting ceremony and Rudolph 5K Run and Christmas Parade with Santa Claus ushered in the holiday season the weekend of Dec. 2, and the season continues with full slate of activities, from ice sculptures to a walking tour with Scrooge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMoUJ_0jZFFuTl00

For a list of seasonal events, holiday shopping and dining guides, check out Uptown Westerville Inc.'s website at uptownwestervilleinc.com.

Here are 5 holiday things to do in Westerville:

  • Ice, ice, baby: An uptown ice-sculpture tour, presented by the Uptown Merchants Association, brings 30 lighted-ice displays from 5 to 11 p.m. Dec. 16. The sculptures remain on display in uptown until melted.
  • Sounds of the season: Listen to music in the atrium at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Musicians Gary Puckett and Jane Van Voorhis perform seasonal music on the banjo and cello, respectively.
  • Bah Humbug!: Good Medicine Productions presents "Uptown Scrooge," a theatrical performance that utilizes innovative storytelling, improvisation, music and audience interaction to share the story of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Audience is guided through the streets and shops of historic uptown Westerville by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. The fun starts at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Go online for tickets at onthestage.tickets/show/good-medicine-productions.
  • All aboard!: Model trains from electric models to hand-operated ones, controlled by an app, are on display at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 17.

@ThisWeekMarla

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat

Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Columbus Food Trucks in Columbus

Whether you’re venturing out to a neighborhood festival or a brewery patio, you’re going to find a food truck slinging some amazing eats in Columbus. And while you can’t really go wrong with just about any type of food truck food, our readers definitely have a preference when we asked about their top picks for the best of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus

A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Red Coat Suspects: Who’s Responsible for the Umbrella Girl’s Holiday Wardrobe Change?

It’s one of German Village’s most beloved traditions. When the weather gets colder in December, someone puts a festive red and white coat on the Umbrella Girl statue in Schiller Park. There’s no precise routine to it. It just happens one day early in the month. But when the outfit arrives, it provides a jolt of joy to the neighborhood—a playful, charming and quintessential German Village moment.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

25 Things to do in Columbus, Ohio in December

December in Columbus, Ohio is packed full of fun activities! Here’s a round up of things to do in Columbus during the month of December! Our own advent calendar of sorts!. Click the link for more information on each of these fun activities that are happening in Columbus!. Plan...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: Lots of Local to Love at German Village’s The Red Stable

A souvenir shop in German Village embraces the rich history behind its 19th-century walls. The Red Stable, German Village Souvenirs & Gifts, located at 223 E. Kossuth St., sells locally-made products from over 100 artists and vendors throughout German Village and Ohio. The shop opened in 2016 and is owned by partners Jeff Smith and Stevo Roksandic.
COLUMBUS, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Columbus is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Sunbury area. Top brands for gifting – such as J. Crew, Loft and Adidas – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
SUNBURY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Red Hen Cafe & Bakery opens in Plain City

A large group gathered recently for the grand opening of the Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, 542 W. Main St., Plain City. Owned by Renita Yoder, the cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The breakfast menu includes homemade pastries and sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Drinks, lattes, and coffees are offered, as well. For a full menu and ordering options, visit www.theredhen.cafe or call (614) 733-0421.
PLAIN CITY, OH
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: What the Proud Boys Debacle Reveals About Columbus' Disinterest in Justice

My last couple of columns have been long and heavy so this week I'd like to stick to something light. Let's talk about white supremacy. This past weekend, a drag queen storytime was canceled because members of the neo-Nazi group, the Proud Boys, threatened to be armed and on the scene in “protest” and made good on their promise. Details about what the police did or did not do in the interest of public safety are still under investigation, but we know at least one police officer was recorded giving a high-five to a Proud Boy. This is why you don’t hire police to protect events like this: They refuse to weed out bad actors, to the point that you cannot ever be sure what kind of officer you’ll be dealing with until it’s too late.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Columbus Neighborhoods

Your favorite neighborhood is probably your own. Or maybe it’s the one you’d like to move into. Either way, our readers cast their votes in our annual “Best of” survey and for the second year in a row they named Clintonville as the number one Columbus neighborhood.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Opinion: Downtown Parking Lots Are Empty, It’s Time to Get Rid of Them

As we approach the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, one thing has become impossible to ignore. Office workers are not 100% coming back. This issue has ramifications across every major city in America and its suburbs too. Offices aren’t just located in Central Business Districts, and you can find plenty of less-than-half-full office campus parking lots all around the outerbelt.
columbusunderground.com

New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year

A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Ronnie Bryant

Feb. 27, 2022 | Like many modern couples, Emily (Johnson) and Ronnie Bryant took a nontraditional path to the aisle. Things started simply enough: They met while working for the Columbus Police Department, and Ronnie proposed in May 2020 during a trip to Moab, Utah. But between the pandemic and the arrival of their daughter, it was nearly two years before they were able to tie the knot.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy