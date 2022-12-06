Effective: 2022-12-10 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibilities will continue to gradually improve through late morning. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 AM.

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN ・ 52 MINUTES AGO