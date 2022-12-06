ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Public Safety Report

Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region

Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May

A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park

A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement

The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Erie home damaged in overnight fire

A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
ERIE, PA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY

The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

