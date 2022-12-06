ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disarray in a manger! Fury as primary school imposes 'crazy' ban on parents of Year 1 pupils from attending nativity play while allowing parents of Year 2 due to outbreaks of 'cold, flu and Covid'

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Parents are 'fuming' after a primary school banned them from watching their children in a nativity play.

Birch Hill Primary School in Bracknell, Berkshire caused outrage when parents reported it would ban the parents of Year 1 children from attending, while inviting those of Year 2.

The school's head teacher said the bizarre move had been taken because the number of staff and pupils absent because of flu and Covid meant the school would not be able to invite the parents from both years.

Parents of children in the Nativity condemned the decision on social media.

Birch Hill Primary School in Bracknell, Berkshire announced that only the parents of Year 2 children would be allowed to attend the Nativity Play put on by Year 1 and Year 2
Head teacher Michael Dillon said the move was made because of a 'high number of absences in staff and children'

Sherrie May-Reeves said: 'That's crazy. Why don't they do a ticketed event and allow 1-2 tickets max per family of both year groups?'

Sharn Taylor added: 'I'd be absolutely fuming! No excuses! You have all the parents or none of the parents. Simple as that!'

Allan Scorer called the decision 'very muddled thinking', adding: 'If they are worried about infection there should be no audience from outside the school.'

However, some parents of Year 2 children, who are allowed to attend the play, agreed with the move.

Mother Emily Nicholls, said: 'Year 2 parent here. We were unable to go in and watch last year because of restrictions.

'This is our last opportunity to go in and watch our children take part.

'The current Year 1 parents will have this opportunity next year.

'I understand feeling a little gutted but it's really not a massive deal.

'Those saying it's unfair on children that will see other parents watching children but not their family... does this not happen at EVERY school show?

'Some parents are unable to get time of work so can not always go anyway so in that aspect it is no different for the child.'

Head teacher Michael Dillon said: 'Unfortunately the decision will not be reversed. We wanted to make the decision early to minimise any disruption or parents.

'We are also still experiencing a high number of absences in staff and children, due to colds, flu and COVID.

'Nursery Nativity has already taken place. There are two reception performances and two Y1 and Y2 combined performances this week.

'These performances are ticketed events, charged at £1.50 per ticket with tickets available from the school's online shop.

'The decision was made in consultation with the Senior Leadership team and the teacher in charge of Year 1 and Year 2. Everyone agreed this was for the best, given the level of absence.'

Susan Trowbridge
3d ago

I know the Christmas programs at elementary schools traffic and parking is a nightmare. But my grandson had to be delivered in his Sunday best for his and I after a long day got him fed and at school. Then the program started and a woman decided to hold her iPad up in my way to record it. That didn't last long as a dad told her that a #ick move it was . ( loved that a stranger put her in her place)

15
just me
3d ago

if it's that big of a deal then don't have the play. as the parent I just wouldn't let my child do it if they won't allow me to attend.

17
J Stewart
3d ago

HOME SCHOOL PUBLIC are GOVERNMENT OWNED SUPPORTED AND RAN Understand its up to you as a loving caring parent/ parents ( even in wild the young are well protected ) PROTECT THEIR MINDS

17
