ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

A 100-Point Sonoma Wine Sojourn

By Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppKv6_0jZFFdie00

Vérité , whose highly sought-after wines have received a total of 17 100-point scores, sits just outside the town of Healdsburg, Sonoma ’s wine capital. Since its founding in 1998, the winery has combined French grape varieties and viniculture techniques with the area’s unique California terroir. In 2023, it will open an aboveground barrel room, called a chai (no, not like the tea), also designed to offer a luxurious and intimate tasting experience befitting the celebrated vintages.

This gift, just for Robb Report readers, will offer three couples the opportunity to tour the recently renovated Vérité Estate and experience a blending seminar and tasting with father-and-daughter winemaking team Pierre and Hélène Seillan . You will also enjoy a helicopter flight, allowing you to see the property and its environs from the skies, and a private dinner in the chai paired with Vérité wines. On departure, each couple will receive a complete set of all 17 of Vérité’s 100-point wines to add to their cellars. $75,000 .

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sonomamag.com

The Best Things We Ate in Sonoma County in 2022

Sometimes you know, in the seconds after a first bite, that a dish won’t be merely memorable. It’s going to be one of the best bites of the year. A sip of oyster soup called Billi Bi at the recently opened, high-end Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville had exactly that quality.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
cottagesgardens.com

St. Helena Estate Sells for Highest Price on MLS in California Wine Country This Year

With just a few weeks left in 2022, $34 million is the price to beat in California Wine Country if you want to take over as the highest MLS sale of the year. Just recently, an estate sold at this amount and clinched that title, for now, in both Napa and Sonoma Counties. The Wornick Family sold their boutique winery in St. Helena, called Seven Stones, to a multi-national corporation. “This acquisition will form part of a newly established entity for their wine business,” realtor Damian Archbold of Compass says of the buyers.
SAINT HELENA, CA
sonomamag.com

2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month

Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
PETALUMA, CA
marinmagazine.com

Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022

The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay braces for powerful weekend rainstorm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Though Pacific Gas and Electric has ample spare trucks in its North Bay service yards, most of the fleet is already strategically placed out in the field, awaiting the weekend storm. Ron Richardson, regional vice president of PG&E for the North Coast, said the weather system...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybiz.com

American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch

Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
SFist

Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
SUISUN CITY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Deep freeze kills Solano County olive harvest, but Napa–Sonoma fares much better

For some North Bay olive farmers, the weather brings a bitter taste and declines in yields for this year’s harvest. But from the Central Valley over to Napa and into Sonoma and Marin counties, those yields vary, improving the closer to the coast the groves are. Official value and yields will be determined when county agriculture departments come out with their official crop reports in late spring.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
northbaybiz.com

Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam

Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

On Top of The World and Architecturally Unique, A Custom Home in Santa Rosa with Unbelievable Panoramic Views Asking for $4.95 Million

4940 Corrick Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa, California is an architecturally unique home set high above the mountains with far reaching views across Sonoma County, features include a grand living room, dining room, music room, gourmet kitchen, family room/library, and more. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4940 Corrick Road, please contact Mary Anne Veldkamp (Phone: 707-481-2672) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023

The North Bay’s two primary sources of clean energy plan to raise rates starting next year. On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved a rate increase that is expected to take effect Feb. 1. CEO Geof Syphers said he was unable to estimate the amount, but said it the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy