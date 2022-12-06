Read full article on original website
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
ISP: Central Illinois man arrested for first degree murder
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Moultrie County man has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, police say. We're told on September 26, the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, IL, where they located a 54-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds.
Pontiac Prison staffing and safety concerns after officers attacked
PONTIAC, Ill. (WRSP) — Just two weeks ago, a correctional sergeant and officer were assaulted by an inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center. Officials informed the public that the inmate assaulted them with a homemade metal shank, leading the facility to be placed on lockdown. The correctional sergeant was...
Police: Urbana man arrested for kicking over McDonald's display case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man was arrested after kicking over a Mcdonald's glass bakery display case, according to police. Police responded to the 600 block of East Green Street, Champaign, who reported that someone kicked over a glass bakery display case. The incident reportedly happened without provocation.
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
Northern Illinois man missing and endangered
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Morris Police Department says Samuel J Jenkins, 42 was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3:00 p.m. on December 1st, 2022. Jenkins is described as 6 feet 1 inches, weighing...
Illinois man missing; police seek help
At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
Champaign County Sheriff's Office identifies woman who died in head-on crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday's crash on Clark Road. Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said on Wednesday that Lisa M. Courter, 57, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 10:28 a.m. Dec. 6. Courter was reportedly pulled from her burning vehicle and people who were on scene at the time attempted lifesaving measures but she died there.
U of I police preparing for winter break
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is ramping up extra crime prevention efforts as students prepare to go on winter break. They are calling it Operation Winter Watch. University Police will be providing extra officers and extra patrols during nighttime hours to prevent burglary through...
Former Pontiac prison warden turned blind eye to anti-gay harassment of employee
An Executive Inspector General report found several Pontiac Correctional Center administrators engaged in unbecoming behavior and the office recommended discipline or firing. It claims that a former warden ignored anti-gay harassment of an employee.
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
Santa to fly into Decatur on a helicopter
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Santa is flying into four Decatur parks on December 17, before heading back to the North Pole for Christmas. Santa will greet the children, hand out candy canes, and collect letters. The four park locations are:. South Shores Park. Hess Park. Garfield Park. Hickory Point...
Counties fear budget cuts after cash bail ends
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — With the Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA) removing cash bail this January, some Illinois counties are worried how their court system will operate and be paid for. Detainees paying bond money have helped to keep the court system running, but it may soon be a thing...
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
State Sen. Scott Bennett receiving hospital care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — State Senator Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign) was taken to the hospital on Thursday. Bennett represents the 52nd district. Governor J.B. Pritzker sent out a statement wishing the best for his recovery. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are...
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
